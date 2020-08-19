Rebel Wilson Weight Loss: Her Secrets to Losing 40 Pounds REVEALED

Rebel Wilson has been showing off her weight loss transformation on her Instagram.

The actress dubbed 2020 as the "year of health."

The "Pitch Perfect" star is currently on a journey to lose around 165 pounds just before the year ends. She is documenting the entire experience as she mixes and changes her diet and, of course, sticks to a great exercise into her routine.

Last weekend, people were wowed by the comedienne wearing a bright yellow sundress as she shared a selfie on Instagram.

Wilson captioned the pic, "Hottest day of the year x Hair & photo."

The 40-year-old star has also shared a few more photos on her Instagram Story, where she smolders into the camera and just looking her absolute best.

In just eight months, Rebel Wilson's weight loss transformation made her look remarkably different. She lost almost three stone, and it seems like there's no stopping her.

In January, Wilson launched her lifestyle plans and declared that she was done with snacks.

Telling her Instagram followers, "So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it."

Her "challenging but very rewarding" journey has forced her to make some changes for her body.

Here are some of them.

Fiber

The Australian babe has ditched junk food and sugar and instead opts for healthier meals and snacks. Because she's working out, she's increasing her protein intake.

Instead of counting calories, Rebel Wilson focuses on her fiber intake, since experts claimed that eating 35 grams of fiber daily is vital to weight loss. It can prevent cravings, and can also control blood sugar, making you feel full longer.

Exercise

Wilson doesn't just work out whenever she likes.

The "Hustle" star is said to work out with her personal trainer up to six times a week. She does high-intensity interval training, weights and resistance, and mobility.

She also enjoys circuit training and does the usual workouts such as squats, lunges, and ab exercises.

Outdoors

When gyms are closed for whatever reason, or if she gets sick of working out indoors, Wilson turns to the great outdoors as her massive gym.

She enjoys hiking and running on the beach, and have even once run "up and down the Sydney Opera House stairs."

Walking

The actress counts her steps daily, and her goal is to have at least 10,000 steps.

"If you're on 9,000 steps at 10 PM, you have to get it done," she reveals.

Diet Plan

People magazine reported that Rebel Wilson's diet plan is the Mayr Method tackles gut health instead of focusing on weight loss.

But what has pushed Rebel Wilson to lose the weight and show off a transformation that would shock the world?

Recently, the "Isn't It Romantic" actress revealed that she was paid by Hollywood film executives to stay a specific size.

But she told Mirror UK that she wanted to do something to her body, to transform her career.

"I feel as if I have to physically transform because it's very difficult for people to imagine me in serious roles for some reason, even though we're in a very imaginative industry."

