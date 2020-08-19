Cole Sprouse Reveals Heartbreaking Truth About Split With Lili Reinhart

Months after Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart decided to part ways for real, the "Riverdale" actor finally set the record straight and opened up about their heart-wrenching breakup.

Sprouse and Reinhart went through a lot of ups and downs during their three-year on-and-off relationship. Although they were so open about their lives together, they never really spoke personally about each other since they broke up.

But the 28-year-old actor finally stood up to clear everything to their fans and, probably, to safeguard Reinhart from any misinformation that several news outlets might report.

On Wednesday, Sprouse took to Instagram to post a photo of Reinhart alongside a lengthy caption.

Per the actor, they initially agreed to split in January 2020. However, it took them two months to decide to make their breakup more permanent.

"What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward," Sprouse wrote. "All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."

Although they ended everything between them, he still took the chance to promote Reinhart and show support to her upcoming film "Chemical Hearts."

The actress, aside from starring in the film, is also executive producing the movie adaptation of Krystal Sutherland's novel. "Chemical Hearts" is slated to be released on Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

"I'm sure she's just as incredible in it as everything else she does," Sprouse ended his post.

Sprouse's update garnered more than 2 million likes after one hour of posting it. It surely broke their fans' hearts, but he still received support after supporters showered him with kind messages on the comments section.

One fan said, "Cole must always be happy, your decision is respected because it is your life, as long as you and Liili are happy this well, we love you very much we hope you are very well and you are a very happy man."

"I am actually in tears over this caption," another one wrote.

Sprouse's statement came after Reinhart revealed on Tuesday that her interview with Refinery29 was misconstrued. Some people insisted that she was referring to her split although she was talking about depression all along.

"Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait," the actress wrote.

What Did Lili Say About Her Depression?

In the same interview with Refinery29, the actress shared how her therapist told her about the heartbreaking fact that she is experiencing withdrawal from love.

While it may be normal for everyone, the actress suffers more since she is used to exchanging "happy chemicals" with Sprouse in the past.

"In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again," Reinhart went on.

She has been very outspoken about her depression that she completed her new book "Swimming Lessons: Poems" after getting inspired by her own experiences.

