Kanye West Net Worth: How Did Kanye Become a True Billionaire?

Kanye West is one of the notable rappers in Hollywood and, evidently, the richest too!

For 24 years now, Kanye has been putting more zeroes to his bank account. From being a producer to becoming one of the highest-paid rappers in the hip-hop industry, he has established his empire through his own unique way.

Although his wife Kim Kardashian and her family are known for their staggering net worths, Ye made sure that he is not left behind. In fact, he's leading the group!

The "Love Lockdown" singer is richer than any of the Kardashian family members. He even beat Kylie Jenner, the current (but controversial) youngest self-made billionaire!

Kanye West Net Worth as of 2020

In April 2020, Forbes announced that Kanye West's net worth in 2020 officially reached the billion dollar mark -- a shocking $1.3 billion to be exact.

This pushed the 43-year-old "Closed on Sunday" hitmaker to the top of the richest artists in the hip-hop industry.

In 2019, he raked in an estimated $150 million -- a huge boost that helped him earn the three commas on his bank account. Following him are Jay-Z (who made an estimated $81 million) and Drake ($75 million in pretax earnings).

Now, his sister-in-law Kylie is hundreds of millions shy with only $900 million net worth after allegedly faking her company's profitability to become a billionaire.

Meanwhile, Kanye's wife has the same net worth as her younger sister after selling a stake of KKW Beauty to Coty.

Kanye's Source Of Wealth

Unlike those celebrities with a wealthy upbringing even before they entered Hollywood, Kanye worked hard to be where he is right now.

In 1996, he started his now 24-year journey in the industry as a producer. He continued his passion and worked for Roc-A-Fella Records in the 2000s. He even produced songs for Jay-Z before having his own albums.

But his music career is not the main source of his fortune.

Aside from being a famous actor, Kanye is also renowned for Yeezy, a streetwear brand that sells clothing and sneakers in partnership with Adidas.

In 2019, the Bank of America valued the company at $3 billion. Since he is the brand's sole owner, he enjoys Yeezy's estimated $1.26 billion income alone.

Furthermore, he and his family own $21 million worth of real estate. Plus, he has a jaw-dropping $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

Just last year, Kanye West and his family expanded the property even more. They bought the neighboring property to expand their palatial home.

The "Famous" rapper also has ranches in Wyoming, ultra-wide ranch in Calabasas, and a multi-million worth one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan.

But before Kanye got all these things, he also experienced walking through a rough path years ago. In 2016, he revealed that he was $53 million in debt and even asked Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to invest $1 billion in "Kanye West ideas."

Now, it is safe to say that Kanye West' net worth is rooted in the sacrifices and the risks he bravely took.

