Brad Pitt, Harry Styles Sent Twitter Into Frenzy After Rumored Movie Collab

Brad Pitt and Harry Styles sharing one screen for a film are like collaborating two epic worlds in one.

Brad Pitt is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and one of the greatest actors in history. On the other hand, Harry Styles is a great musician who recently ventured into acting and succeeded in his first role.

Harry debuted his acting career when he joined the 2017 blockbuster film "Dunkirk" and starred alongside Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Tom Hardy. The movie gained a massive $500 million gross and also earned several recognitions.

Having both men in one movie would not only be a blockbuster dream come true but will also result in endorphin fireworks from millions of girls going gaga over Brad and Harry.

That is why when Vértice Cine announced that Brad Pitt and Harry Styles would star alongside each other for an epic movie, fans could not help but go wild.

According to the Latin-American and European movie distributor, the 56-year-old A-list actor and 26-year-old former "One Direction" member will star in a movie called "Faster, Cheaper, Better."

Vértice Cine announced the collaboration on Wednesday as they reveal the casting for the upcoming film on the virtual Cannes Film Festival.

Based on the announcement, the film will highlight the trucking industry and how artificial intelligence will transform the world.

The film synopsis suggests that it will tackle the "inevitable changes that are coming in the trucking industry, weighing the possibility of an industry without humans onboard the vehicles."

"The film spans 20 years in multiple locations with intertwined stories of countless characters including a union boss, a young businessman, an inland farm manager, and a tech millionaire whose lives are cut short when the automation and artificial intelligence transform the world as we know it," the synopsis continued.

Aside from Brad Pitt and Harry Styles, the film distributor also confirmed that "Faster, Cheaper, Better" will be directed by Dan Gilroy.

As soon as the announcement went viral on social media, fans of both hotties went wild over the excitement of seeing these good looking men together on one screen.

"Brad Pitt & Harry Styles in one movie. Just imagine the power. The excellence," one fan wrote.

"'Brad Pitt and Harry Styles. Together in a MOVIE. Do y'all know the POWER it will hold. The most attractive cast me thinks," another one added.

And in true Twitter fashion, the Brad Pitt-Harry Styles collaboration also gave birth to tons of memes and funny reactions from excited fans.

But after a few hours after turning the Twitter world upside down, representatives of both Brad and Harry broke the heart of fans after clarifying their participation on the said film

According to ET Canada, Brad Pitt's representative said that the movie collaboration report is "false."

At the same time, Harry's camp told Vanity Fair that there is no truth that he will appear on the said movie.

