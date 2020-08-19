Jennifer Aniston Admits Irrational Fear of Red Carpet Events During Private Break Down

Jennifer Aniston has spent most of her life in the limelight. Being an actress for more than three decades also has its ups and downs, and "Friends" alum has recently been vocal about fighting her own demons while trying to look picture perfect for her job.

Speaking to the "Los Angeles Times," Jennifer Aniston opens up about her previous struggles while conquering Hollywood's glitz and glamour.

During the interview about her hit Apple TV series "The Morning Show," the 51-year-old actress also shared the dark times in her career where she faced devastating personal and professional challenges.

Aniston shared that there was a point in her life where she was forced to handle her own demons while trying to be it "Hollywood A-lister" that she is expected to be.

"It was interesting for me to look at how I always have tried to normalize being fine, and everything's great, you know, this is all normal," Aniston said.

"And then there are moments when you have your private breakdown or your 'Calgon, take me away' moments. To actually look at it from an actor brain observing it and acknowledging it, I had to look at it as opposed to pretending it doesn't exist," she added.

Recalling an episode when her character Alex Levy melts down into a limo ride on the way to an awards night, Aniston somehow relates to the role during the time in her career where she had a private meltdown and was terrified to walk on red carpet events.

"There have been moments - not to that level of hysteria - but moments of 'I don't want to f**king go here,' 'I don't want to walk out onto the carpet'," Aniston shared.

"'I don't want to be seen,' 'I don't want to be looked at, and everyone's going to be talking about me and judging me'... that's real," she added.

Aniston explained that she tried to get over her own monsters by exploring those issues as part of her character now as Alex and, at the same time, not being ashamed of it.

Aniston landed the role on Apple TV together with her friend, Reese Witherspoon. Both of them played the role of Tv reporters who gained popularity and landed a job on national TV.

The hit series has been nominated for several award-giving bodies. Recently, Aniston scored the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in Drama Series award during the 25th Screen Actor Guild Awards.

The series is supposed to be back for the second season, but the filming was put on hold last March when the coronavirus global pandemic hit.

Aside from the hit Apple TV series, Aniston is also set to be reunited with the cast of her phenomenal 90s sitcom "Friends."

Aniston, together with Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc are supported to have the "Friends" reunion special last May but was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The much-awaited reunion is set to resume production this month but was once again put on hold as they can't still afford to shoot the unscripted episode with a live audience.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Drops Huge Baby Update Before Popping Out

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles