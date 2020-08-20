Kendall Jenner Boyfriends: All of Kendall’s Rumored BFs Before Devin Booker

It's no secret that Kendal Jenner is the most private of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings.

Despite being in the long-running show "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" since she was 11, the resident supermodel keeps her personal life out of the spotlight.

In her previous interview with Vogue Australia, the reality star explained that she witnessed how her older sisters dealt with intrigues and how invasive fame can be.

As a result, she chose to keep her life as private as possible.

"For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier."

Unlike her siblings, the Victoria's Secret angel remains tight-lipped about her relationships and keeps the details of her romances under wraps.

However, over the past couple of months, rumors sparked that she is dating NBA player Devin Booker after they were spotted gpimg out together more than just once.

Jenner and the basketball superstar -- who happens to be Jordyn Woods' ex-boyfriend -- were spotted out and about in Los Angeles doing errands.

In addition, the pair reportedly had a quick quarantine getaway in Sedona, Arizona last April.

Aside from the Phoenix Suns player, the 24-year-old runway model had a list of past relationships with fellow celebrities and athletes.

Having said that, here's a look at all the Kendall Jenner boyfriends before Devin Booker.

Harry Styles

The reality star and Harry styles had an on-again-off-again relationship.

They were first romantically linked in 2013 after being spotted in several dates.

After a year, Jenner reportedly broke up with the former One Direction member.

However, in 2015, her older sister Khloe Kardashian confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the supermodel is back again with the British singer

Unfortunately, things did not last with Kendall and Harry after the two called it quits sometime in 2016.

Blake Griffin

The "KUWTK" star dated NBA player Blake Griffin back in August 2017.

It was rumored that the Estee Lauder muse was the reason why the Detroit Piston superstar broke up with his then-fiancée Brynn Cameron.

The two reportedly had a seven-month relationship before calling it quits in April 2018.

Anwar Hadid

Another guy who made it to the Kendall Jenner boyfriends list was Gigi Hadid's younger brother Anwar Hadid.

Back in June 2018, she was photographed locking lips with the IMG model at a restaurant in New York.

Later in September, the two were spotted hanging at Malibu Chili Cookoff alongside other friends.

Despite the rumors, Jenner and Hadid never addressed the issue.

Ben Simmons

It appears that Jenner loves NBA players, and to prove that, she has been in an on-and-off relationship with Ben Simmons in the same year she was caught kissing Anwar.

The Aussie player is Jenner's most publicized relationship aside from Harry Styles.

Kylie Kuzma

Another NBA hottie on the Kendall Jenner boyfriend list is Kyle Kuzma.

After rumors that she and Simmons called it quits, the supermodel was linked with the L.A Lakers power forward after being spotted on a boat together and celebrating the Fourth of July in 2019.

READ MORE: Unfair Queen? 3 Evidences Queen Elizabeth II Is Bias to Prince William, Kate Middleton

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles