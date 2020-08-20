Britney Spears Heartbreak: Pop Star CANNOT Shake Dad Off As Conservator!

A few days ago, it was revealed that Britney Spears is seeking to make changes to her conservatorship, asking that her father, Jamie Spears, be removed as conservator.

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Britney Spears is petitioning that her temporary conservatorship Jodi Montgomery become her permanent conservator.

Montgomery is the singer's long-time care manager, and in 2019, she became the temporary conservator when her dad faced health problems.

Montgomery's role as the temporary conservator is set to expire on August 22.

However, on Wednesday's hearing, Entertainment Tonight learned that Britney Spears' conservatorship remains unchanged. Her father remains the conservator.

The hearing was a scheduled status conference, and Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny granted the motion to seal a hearing and transcripts in the "Lucky" singer's conservatorship case.

TMZ reported that Spears' case didn't have certain legal documents filed before a judge.

The tabloid's source said that the "Womanizer's" problem in the case is that there has been a declaration that she can't make important life decisions because of her mental illness.

More legal documents said that temporary letters of conservatorship were extended until February 1, 2021. Spears' attorney, Samuel Ingham, has until September 18, 2020, to file a petition.

Outside the courthouse, fans of Britney Spears did a protest outside during the hearing.

A supporter of the #FreeBritney movement named Elizabeth Dinon told Entertainment Tonight that the singer's ex-husband, Jason Alexander, was also in attendance and arrived at the protest.

She revealed, "He's really happy to be here, super friendly, extremely thankful for us, and this."

For the last 12 years, Britney Spears has been confined by a conservatorship that has removed her from being in control of her personal affairs, business, and finances.

This past year, fans started to speculate that the conservatorship has left the 38-year-old a prisoner of her own glamorous life and is in dire need of a rescue.

The #FreeBritney hashtag is used to follow news about Britney Spears' conservatorship and their advocate for it to end.

Fans and followers of #FreeBritney compare notes on different things about Spears' including her living situation, posts that her friends and relatives have "liked" on social media, and decoding the pop star's social media presence.

In April, fans even held a protest in Los Angeles demanding for Spears to be released.

Spears' lawyer revealed that they do not wish the conservatorship to end, and Spears actually wants to keep it, as he says.

But the papers filed said that the "Toxic" hitmaker "strongly prefers" her dad to not return to his role.

Spears and her lawyer just wants to start a "new phase" for the conservatorship without Jamie Spears.

Early this month, Jamie Spears talked to Page Six to say that the #FreeBritney movement is a "joke."

"All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue," he said.

"It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

Jamie also denied that he is pocketing some of his daughter's money, saying, "I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?"

