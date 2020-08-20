Ellen DeGeneres Is Over: Why TV Host Should Take a Break Amid Massive Scandal

"The Ellen Degeneres Show" is being investigated for allegations about racism and toxic treatment. Before that, the host, Ellen DeGeneres was branded mean and even fake. Not only does she deliberately bully staff, she behaves differently behind the camera from when she is in front of the camera. Mean and fake, something 2020 no longer has patience for.

If a concrete conclusion is made from the investigation about her being mean and her show being toxic, she is ultimately doomed. For one, the biggest question is, how did she fool so many in a span of nearly two decades? Was she laughing the end of each day at people's gullibility?

Ellen DeGeneres will not rise up like she did in the past

Even if such conclusions are not made yet, can she really get herself out of this situation? It was one thing when she was shunned because of her sexual orientation, but another thing when she's being shunned for being a fake and a meanie.

Being a lesbian caused some to drop her like a hot potato in the past, but it was a situation that entailed time to pass so society' views on LGBTs would change. She was not the one at fault; society was. She did not have to stop being who she is; society had to accept being different does not justify being hated.

But being mean would bever ne acceptable. Being fake would never be considered cool. Being racist and sexist, especially when you have been calling these behaviours out in the past, is just never going to look right for all people, fans or not.

Trampling on the rights of employees, when you have massive wealth is always a cause for a revolution. Maybe this is a revolution against Ellen DeGeneres, and she's fighting a losing battle.

Ellen DeGeneres should take a Break

If she was the one being bullied in the past, causing her to drop out from the limelight, she is alleged to be the bully today, and she SHOULD drop out from being a television figure.

Ellen DeGeneres should just take a break - guilty or not of all the complaints being thrown at her and her talk show. Nobody expected all these to happen, given her track record on being generous, kind, and compassionate. But then, it is the unexpectedness of it all that makes it quite a bit believable.

If she truly has a clean record of being one of the nicest persons on Earth (which she did not purport to be, but it is undeniably her brand), why would so many risks her wrath in the middle of a pandemic? And lose their already rocky jobs? Lose their chances of being employed in other companies when they are appear to be liars?

Why would they suddenly feel the courage to speak up in the middle of an already uncertain time? Why so few of her staff, the ones she even publicly showed care for, actually defended her?

If there are other reasons other than that she had done something wrong in their eyes, she should still take a break. After all, who wants to go to work with people she can no longer trust?

Ellen DeGeneres might be fighting a losing battle. Staff, when the band together, creates a powerful voice. Granted, Ellen had a good run with being the epitome of a compassionate person who fights for equality and kindness, but when staff - meaning people who can lose SO MUCH MORE when they lose a battle, are always going to be the good guys in the eyes of many.

Ellen's Wealth is a Problem too

In other words, Ellen DeGeneres got wealth, so unimaginable in its size, that whatever she says over the issue, or what her A-list friends would say as well, would come off as tone-deaf.

She probably did it to herself too when she made a bad joke during the return of The Ellen Degeneres Show -pandemic version. She joked about quarantine feeling like being locked in jail while at the comforts of her massive home.

People watching her on the daily may find her jokes and comedic ways destressing, but seeing someone still being able to joke while thinking about how uncertain one'sone's life is, can certainly do a 360 on one'sone's perspective.

If the executives are to be relied on, the show is still not getting off the air. But maybe Ellen DeGeneres should decide it upon herself.

Giving additional perks, which the Variety amgazine reported Ellen plans to do, may also look like she's bribing the employees.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres Rude and Disgusting? TV Host's Bullying in Past Interviews, Exposed!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles