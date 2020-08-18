Ellen DeGeneres Rude and Disgusting? TV Host's Bullying in Past Interviews, Exposed!

For the past few months, Ellen DeGeneres has come under fire after she was outed on social media as "the meanest person alive."

Back in March, a Twitter post went viral after comedian Kevin T. Porter asked users who had experience with the renowned host's diva behavior to come forward and share their story.

Surprisingly, Porter received over 2,000 responses, some of which are from DeGeneres' former staff.

This sparked controversy over the 62-year-old comedian. In fact, her long-running talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has now been plagued with scandals involving her and executive producers.

Now, another Twitter thread has gone viral after a fan account @britneyxmariah exposed the Emmy Award winner's disrespectful treatment towards her celebrity guests.

Posted last August 15 along with a caption: "Ellen DeGeneres being rude and d*sgusting: A thread," the comedian was slammed with resurfaced videos to prove the accusations towards her are true.

Ellen DeGeneres "Forced" Mariah Carey to Reveal Her Pregnancy

In the first post, the fan account referred to an interview with Mariah Carey which dates back to 2010 when the music icon was secretly expecting her first child with her then-husband, Nick Cannon.

"Ellen forcing Mariah Carey to drink alcohol in order to prove she wasn't pregnant. A short while later, Mariah suffered a miscarriage that had to be public because of her," the tweet read.

In the video, Ellen DeGeneres told Carey: "Let's toast to you not being pregnant if you're not pregnant," while passing a glass of champagne to bait her into revealing the news.

"I can't believe you did this to me, Ellen," the "We Belong Together" hitmaker said.

Celine Dion Claps Back at Ellen DeGeneres' Rude Question

In another post, the famous host was accused of "bullying" Celine Dion after she poked fun at the Canadian singer's son's hair.

"Ellen bullying Celine Dion for not cutting her son's hair. Meanwhile, Ellen herself is literally a woman with short hair," the post was captioned.

In their 2007 interview, the Louisiana born host rudely asked Dion: "Look at his hair? When are you going to cut that hair?"

The six-time Grammy Award winner, who was visibly pissed, defended her parenting choices and said: "Do you have a problem with that?"

Taylor Swift Almost Cried

Taylor Swift has also appeared in "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" numerous times, but that does not mean she can escape the talk show host's blunt personality.

It came after the "Love Story" hitmaker was almost in tears during an uncomfortable game about her dating history in 2012.

The fan account accused DeGeneres of slut-shaming the singer after annoying her to talk about her love life -- all this despite Swift mentioning that the topic was making her feel uneasy

"Ellen sl*t shaming Taylor Swift for over 2 minutes and almost making her cry," the tweet read.

Ellen DeGeneres Mocked Sofia Vergara's Accent

The 62-year-old comedian was also accused of being "racist" after making fun of Sofia Vergara's accent in her talk show.

"Ellen continually mocking Sofia Vergara's Spanish accent," the Twitter thread added.

In the interview, Ellen offered the Colombian-American actress English lessons; however, Vergara seemed less than pleased as she replied: "Okay, I know English very well."

Then the veteran host mentioned to the "Hot Pursuit" star: "Literally you have been on this show for 10 years and your accent has gotten worse. How is that possible?"

Furthermore, after posting the viral Twitter thread, it was revealed that the creator of the said fan account received several hate messages from Ellen DeGeneres' fans.

"By the way, Ellen fans are wishing death and sexual assault on me for posting this thread, so I guess they're just as repulsive as she is."

READ MORE: Royal Shock: 3 Possible Reasons Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moved Out of L.A.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles