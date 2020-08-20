Hayden Panettiere Blackmailed: Ex Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Threatens to Release Private Videos of Her

The nightmare continues for Hayden Panettiere. All because her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson is a vindictive person who cannot own up to his crimes.

Hickerson reportedly threatened to release videos of the actress to humiliate her after being arrested early this year for allegations of domestic abuse towards the "Nashville" star.

According to Us Weekly, the 31-year-old had "direct communication" with the 30-year-old actress amid his legal woes, during which he "threatened to release certain information if she didn't drop the charges."

A source told the publication, "Brian threatened to release certain information if she didn't drop the charges. Specifically, he threatened to release videos of her."

In legal papers obtained by Us Weekly, Hickerson reportedly started attempting to get in touch with his ex-girlfriend in March.

By the end of June, his communication towards Panettiere was "much more directed and threatening in manner."

Panettiere's lawyer noted that Hickerson allegedly called the former "Heroes" alum via phone and even sent her videos and texts with "embarrassing" info.

"Some of the 'embarrassing information appears to be for short video clips sent from Brian to Hayden during this exchange from a previous incident at an unknown date and time," the document stated.

"Brian used threatening language throughout the texts and videos referencing having information embarrassing Hayden if she refused to drop the charges that have been brought against him."

Hickerson denied the allegations.

He was involved in a pre-trial conference in the case just early this week, six months after being arrested in Wyoming.

News of the alleged threats comes after Hayden Panettiere being granted a restraining order against Hickerson.

In February this year, Hickerson was arrested for allegedly punching the blonde beauty in the face. During that time, both were charged with domestic battery and interfering with a police officer after failing to identify himself.

Hickerson, who is known to have a background in acting and real estate, was already arrested in May 2019 in connection with violence in an incident with Hayden Panettiere and recently served a warrant for his felony arrest after being accused of witness intimidation in the ongoing case.

In April, Us Weekly learned that Hickerson pleaded not guilty to the charges, but was later faced with eight additional charges of domestic assault and violence last month.

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson's abusive incidents happened throughout their 18-month relationship, from May 2019 until January 2020.

In a statement Panettiere shared on her Instagram on July 17, 2020, it said, "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve."

She added, "I'm prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

Hickerson is facing ten years or more in prison if he's convicted, but Us Weekly's source said that he has been trying to post bail in California, "but the only way is to turn himself in and post bail with a court date."

