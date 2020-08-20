Britney Spears' Ex Husband Wants a Reconciliation Years After Annulment

Kevin Federline is not Britney Spears' first husband.

Who could ever forget her infamous 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander?

Britney Spears' childhood friend-turned-former husband spotted at the Free Britney protest outside a courthouse in Los Angeles.

The "Baby One More Time" hitmaker married and split from Alexander in under three days in January 2004.

As per a Spears fan account on Twitter, the 38-year-old was present where details of his ex-wife's conservatorship were being litigated.

Since 2008, Britney Spears has been forced under a conservatorship with many fans are increasingly accusing her legal team and her family of malpractice, and even went as far as accusing her to being a prisoner.

Alexander came all the way from his home in Nashville, Tennessee, to support the movement and was a "delightful" addition to the group of protesters.

He also spoke to Us Weekly and was asked what motivated him to join the protest.

Alexander answered that the conservatorship is seen as an "unfortunate situation" and that he wants to see Spears "get what she rightly deserves."

he also revealed that he has been talking to his ex-wife recently, as Alexander claimed that the "Toxic" hitmaker didn't want to be under the conservatorship based on their "personal conversations."

"It's affecting her life still to this day in a negative way. And it's time for it to be over."

Britney Spears’ childhood friend named Jason Alexander, who she married for 55 hours in 2004, showed up for the FREE BRITNEY protest today. pic.twitter.com/F8Y8KQ7gKN — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) August 19, 2020

Britney Spears' former husband also wants to be back in her life in any way possible.

When Us Weekly asked if he would want to get back together with her, Jason Alexander said, "Oh, yeah, definitely. If they would give us an honest chance, you know? And she really wanted that. I'd give it a shot."

He added that he "got love for her," and that he would "love to be back in her life some way or another" but blames the conservatorship from happening.

"We never were given a shot the first time around. If there's feeling still there, maybe we see where they go, but that's not - you know that's not on her."

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander have been friends since they were young, and in 2004, they got married in Las Vegas.

They were 22 years old at that time.

Speaking of their decision to get married, he told ABC News in 2012, "She just came out and asked me. She was like, 'Well, let's get married.' And I was like, 'Sure, you know, let's do this.'"

When Britney Spears' mom and managers found out, everybody went crazy because there was no prenup.

The annulment that was filed three days later stated that the pop star "lacked understanding of her actions, to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage."

A couple of months later, Spears got engaged to her backup dancer Kevin Federline. The pair married in October 2004 but divorced in 2006.

She and Federline share two kids, Sean Preston (14) and Jayden James (13).

Currently, Britney Spears is not married has no husband but is exclusively in a relationship with fitness trainer Sam Asghari. They have been together for two years.

READ MORE: Kardashian Ultimate Betrayal: Did Kris Jenner Leak Scott Disick's Rehab Stint?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles