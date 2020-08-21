Miley Cyrus Foreboding: Singer Knew Marriage With Liam Hemsworth Will Not Last

Did Miley Cyrus know that her marriage to Liam Hemsworth wouldn't last?

The "Hannah Montana" alum revealed in a new interview that she was able to see that she and her "Hunger Games" actor husband will not last, just two months after their wedding.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music's "Essentials Radio," Cyrus said, "I wrote 'Slide Away' before my breakup. I wrote 'Slide Away' in February of the year before."

The lyrics to the breakup song included lines like, "Once upon a time, it was paradise. Once upon a time, I was paralyzed. I want my house in the hills. Don't want the whiskey and pills."

"Slide Away" is a song that has been rumored to be about Miley Cyrus' marriage to Liam Hemsworth. It was released in August 2019, after their divorce announcement.

The former couple was married for less than a year, but ten years of being together.

The 27-year-old continued, "I keep speaking these things into existing. So you know what? That's why I've also decided to use my language to love myself, and to create what I want to be my reality."

The former Disney star seemed to have referenced her 2017 hit song "Malibu," a year before Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's mansion in the beach city was burned down in the Woolsey Fire.

"I burnt my house down with my words. I was talking yesterday about where you apply your attention determines how you feel."

She suggested that she lost herself while being married to Hemsworth, and concluded, "And I think that's what I mean by definitely joking about burning my house down with my words. But I do believe in where we put our attention determines our faith."

Shortly after Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split, the singer-actress moved on to Australian singer Cody Simpson. Unfortunately, he and Cyrus have also split nine months later.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth secretly married in December 2018, before splitting in August 2019. Their divorce was officially finalized in January 2020.

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker had more to say about the music she worked on while dating and being married to the "Isn't It Romantic" star.

In an MTV interview that was shared on Twitter by a fan account, Cyrus admitted that her "Younger Now" album, which included the song "Malibu," didn't reflect her true self.

"When I look at my career, it was only a two-year period or one-year period that doesn't make sense."

Cyrus shared how she lost herself during her marriage, saying, "I think what happened in that, which happens to a lot of people - and it's not to villainize the partner. But you lose yourself in someone else sometimes."

Just last week, Miley Cyrus had more revelations about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth over the years.

Opening up on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the "Last Song" actress revealed that she lost her virginity to her co-star on the film, contrary to popular belief that she lost it to Nick Jonas.

