Paris Hilton Nightmare: Heiress Details 'Shameful' Years of Physical and Emotional Abuse

Paris Hilton may look put together ever since she appeared on television, but she actually had a pretty rough childhood. She's an heiress, and in ordinary people's books, this means she led a fairytale life ever since she was born.

With her upcoming documentary entitled "This is Paris," viewers can expect to see this assumption shattered. She already announced earlier on that this documentary would show a lot of pain she has hidden in the past, which pushed her to create the spoiled and bratty persona that most people think she is.

This time, she told People magazine something of the same nature and more.

"I buried my truth for so long," Hilton told People. "But I'm proud of the strong woman I've become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am."

Paris then claimed that she was one of the most rebellious teens one could think of. Her family is known to be very wealthy - she lived in New York's Astoria Hotel with her parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton, and three more younger siblings, Nicky, Barron, and Conrad.

Her parents could not control her, though- even if they were strict. Paris detailed how easy it is to just go to clubs and parties at the time, regardless of whether her parents permitted her to go or not.

In fact, because they were very strict, she felt compelled to rebel. Regardless if they took away her phone and other privileges, she would still sneak out at the dead of the night. Out of exasperation, she was sent to several boarding schools. However, it was the last one - Utah's Provo Canyon School that truly made an impact on her, but quite negatively.

There, her true childhood nightmare began.

In the said boarding school, academics and classes take a backseat in Hilton's opinion. Instead, she felt that it was the staff's goal to make her and other students feel bad about themselves and break them down.

"The staff would say terrible things. They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me. I think it was their goal to break us down," Hilton detailed. But what is worse is that the staff were physically hitting the kids, the point of strangling them. The goal is to scare them so much that they would not dare disobey anything.

Three of Hilton's classmates on this hellish school would be part of the documentary to support her claims. Some would even add more details, claiming students can be placed into solitary confinement for up to 20 hours a day if they made plans to escape.

Telling her parents was impossible because the staff made sure that it is the students' words against theirs. It is not for the lack of trying, though, because Paris tried to once. However, she got into trouble instead and became even more scared of revealing her predicament. Paris revealed that she was just crying all the time.

When she became 18 and had the chance to control her own life, she went back to New York, bringing with her the traumatic experiences. However, she did not speak of them, not because she was afraid, but instead, she was just ashamed of the whole thing. Hilton just felt grateful to be out and hellbent on making a new life out of herself.

This is why it must be hard for her to be normal, as she earlier said. She had to put up so many walls she sometimes do not even know herself anymore.

However, this documentary is her way to finally show to the world who she is - which involves confronting and sharing who she was and what she went through.

