Sofia Vergara Disappoints Fans After Defending 'Racist' Ellen DeGeneres

Regular viewers of Ellen DeGeneres' show know that the TV host and Sofia Vergara are friends. However, it still surprised many when Sofia defended Ellen amid the toxic scandal and rude attitude claims the comedian is facing

Sofia a Victim of Bullying?

The "Modern Family" star has appeared in the talk show several times, with Ellen making people laugh at her expense. Now that DeGeneres is being grilled alive over allegations of her being mean and racist, fans are saying that those seemingly innocent banters with the TV host were not innocent at all.

They believe that Ellen truly made fun of her, and even of her race.

Fans would remember Ellen laughing whenever Sofia cannot pronounce a specific English word right. She would, in fact, laugh at all the quirkiness of the actress. One clip back in 2015 resurfaced wherein DeGeneres and Vergara could be seen talking about a CoverGirl commercial they did together.

Ellen joked about the actress' English and asked why producers always gave her such difficult lines. While it was deemed funny at the time -- people even praised their closeness and Vergara's gameness -- the clip is now being used as an evidence of Ellen's racist behaviours.

Vergara Defends Ellend

Sofia Vergara was quick to defend the host, though.

"Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim, guys, I was always in on the joke," Vergara tweeted, referencing to the now viral clip.

Ironically, the clip did go viral a few years back, but for a positive reason. Plus, Sofia herself was able to get in some "insults" herself, calling Ellen old. It must also be noted that Sofia has always been teased about her accent, not just by the renowned TV host and comedian.

Given the fact that she is the one supposedly bearing the brunt of Ellen's insulting behaviour, she is the only person who can tell if she was being bullied or not. However, fans take Vergara's statement about not being bullied as a sign that she was being complacent about the abuse towards her and her race.

While some Twitter users did say Ellen did nothing wrong, some were adamant that she did something racist, and for Vergara to defend her as opposed to defending her own race and accent, is a massive disappointment.

"My parents, who have heavy Spanish accents, didn't have the option to be 'in on the joke'," wrote a user."Instead, they were the butt of jokes. And as a child of immigrants, I was always picked on because of that. Your "entertainment" may lead to some to think they have a free pass to ridicule," an irate and disappointed critic said.

Another Twitter user agreed:

I don't know Sofia, watching that montage of all the times Ellen mocked or made fun of your accent really bothered me. It is not okay to mock how people speak or their accents, even in fun. Once yes you're in on the joke but continually? Not okay. — TuTu Groovy (@tutugroovy) — TuTu Groovy (@tutugroovy) August 22, 2020

One supporter defended Vergara though, claiming comedians have more space to "ridicule" if the intention was not really to mock but just to make people laugh.

I see the point, but the result would be to forbid comedy/be offended by everything e.g. if one is dressed funny or slips on a banana, cuz someone actually was mocked/had a injury. When I hear myself speak english, I sould like a russian mafia guy, but I can laugh at myself — Alex Garbo (@alex_garbo) August 22, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres Canceled

Even though Ellen DeGeneres tried already twice to correct the situation, this is a clear sign that it would take more time for people to forget the scandal. Proven or not, fans are already inclined to believe the staff and not the host's celebrity friends.

This is why even though producers of the show said there would no longer be cancellation of the said show, Australia's Channel 9 would no longer be airing the talk show anymore, effective Monday. Considering the fact that once upon a time Ellen DeGeneres was a highly esteemed guest of the nation, especially since her own wife is Australian, the move was a massive slap at the host.

Presently, the channel has been showing repeats of the show, given the fact no new content had been produced anyway. However, the channel refuses to patronize the "disgraced" host anymore.

"We are resting Ellen repeats on Nine and have replaced with Desperate Housewives," a Nine spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

It is not clear, though if the scandal is the exact reason for the cancellation. However, the report stated that if the network and Warner Bros. reached an agreement, then the show might return in the future.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres Is Over: Why TV Host Should Take a Break Amid Massive Scandal

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles