Ellen DeGeneres Show Officially Canceled: TV Show Pulled Out From Channel 9

Ellen DeGeneres has officially tasted the impact of the left and right accusation against her, and her namesake show after Channel 9 recently pulled out "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

On Monday, Nine confirmed that they are pulling out the talk show from its schedule after it faced massive toxic work culture accusation from its former employees.

In a statement to news.com.au, the network said that they would stop airing Ellen's show and replace it with "Desperate Housewives" re-runs, which previously aired on Seven during the same 12 p.m to 1 p.m time slot.

"We are resting Ellen repeats on Nine and have replaced with Desperate Housewives," a spokesperson said.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which aired since 2013 is currently under an internal investigation by Warner Media after tons of ex-employees came forward and alleged the management of tolerating bullying, racism, and sexual harassment behind the scene.

But Nine's spokesperson clarified that they never "axed" Ellen's namesake show.

"Nine haven't axed anything - we have been playing repeats on Nine which will continue on 9Gem. Discussions are ongoing regarding the new series," the rep added.

While the famous talk show is temporarily out of Nine airwaves in the meantime, it could redeem its time slot if Nine and Warner Bros reach came up with a new agreement.

According to a "TV Blackbox" report, Nine is currently "in talks" with the Warner Bros regarding the syndication rights of the upcoming season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which will begin next month.

It could be recalled that earlier this month, Channel 9 explained that they are still waiting for the outcome of the investigation so they could not comment on whether they will air new episodes of the famous talk show.

Speaking to "TV Tonight," Nine programming director Hamish Turner said: "Do we have rights beyond this year? The answer to that is no."

"We'll wait to hear from Warner Brothers as to the results of their internal inquiry because at the moment, they haven't even come forward with what the show is, or when it might go back into production," he added.

Turner explained that they are waiting for the result and then proceed with the negotiation of the rates.

"There's a lot to go under the bridge before we even get to that stage. We haven't got a clear picture yet," Turner added.

The cancellation of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Channel 9 came after it was revealed that the 62-year-old veteran host gave her staff generous incentives and benefits to boost their morale amid the drama going on the show.

Page Six reported that Ellen increased the staff's paid time off and gave them a generous medical leave policy.

It was offered after Ellen hosted a virtual meeting with over 200 employees of the show, where she apologized to the staff for the alleged toxic work environment and vowed to change the culture.

She also confirmed firing the three show executives, namely Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman, after being involved in sexual misconduct allegations.

