Kanye West Over? Rapper Facing ANOTHER Backlash With New 'Yeezy' Trainers

Days after Kristen Dunst questioned his campaign poster, Kanye West is facing another backlash, but this time, it is outside his 2020 presidential campaign.

On Thursday, Kanye sparked confusion when he photo of his 2020 presidential vision campaign poster with the "SpiderMan" actress on it.

The puzzled 38-year-old actress felt the need to speak publicly and questioned why and how her face landed on Kanye's poster.

"What's the message here, and why am I apart of it, (sic)" Kirsten wrote with a shrug emoji, directly replying to Kanye's tweet.

Now, Kanye is once again in hot waters after allegedly mocking the Islam religion through his newly launched "Yeezy" trainers. It comes after the shoe line released the newest collection, in which two designs were named after the Islamic angels of judgment and death.

The $235 worth trainers, named "Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Israfil" and "Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Asriel" are now being stocked by Adidad and expected to be available in the market next month.

According to the Daily Mail, "Israfil" is considered one of the four archangels in Islam, he has horns and born on the day of judgment. "Asriel," on the other hand, is Islam's angel of death and believed to transport the souls of the departed to the afterlife.

The names particularly sparked controversy leading social media users to slam the 43-year-old rapper and the sports company. Twitter users expressed their disappointment and said that naming the shoes with Islamic reference is an "extremely hurtful insult," while some urged to change the name of both trainers.

Social media users are calling Kanye to release an official apology to the Islamic community and change the name of the new collection. They are also encouraging Adidas to review the process of coming up with shoe line names.

"For Adidas to associate what Muslims believe as being such blessed creatures with shoes is an extremely, hurtful insult which they must make amends for," one Twitter user wrote.

"It is not acceptable to make a mockery out of the beliefs of others. Even if it were to be a mistake, it would be considered extremely heedless to allow such a blunder," another one added.

One also emphasized that it is horrible for Kanye to approve the use of those Angel names, which are highly regarded in their faith.

"It is not acceptable to make a mockery out of the beliefs of others," one fan wrote.

"If you had any respect for your Muslim fans, you would change the name," another one added.

As of writing, neither Kanye West nor Adidas has yet to comment on the Twitter backlash the Yeezy Israfil and Asriel has received.

It is not the first time Kanye West or members of his family were under trouble for cultural appropriation. It could be recalled that last year, Kim Kardashian also faced backlash for releasing skin-tight intimate wear lined named Kimono.

A Kimono is a traditional Japanese robe. It is famous for its loose and long fabrics covering Japanese-women's body. In the end, the 39-year-old reality TV star changed the name of her shapewear line, SKIMS.

