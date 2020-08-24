Bieber Baby? Dwayne Johnson Hints Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Baby SOON

After being married for almost two years, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin could be hearing baby bells ringing now more than ever.

Just recently, the power couple has been hit by major baby blues once again after the 23-year-old model welcomed the first child on her side of the family a few days ago.

Hailey just became an official auntie after her sister, Alaia Baldwin, and husband Andrew Aronow welcomed their first child.

In an Instagram Story entry, Hailey shared her first auntie moment with the precious baby girl named Iris.

"Aunties girl," Hailey wrote alongside a photo of herself donning a black face mask and sweatshirt while cradling the newborn baby.

Justin could not get enough of the baby girl as well and shared a series of photos of his time with the little angel.

"My baby niece iris," the 26-year-old pop singer wrote on Instagram

"Scroll through and whiteness the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you, @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow! She's so precious!" he added.

In the photos, the "Yummy" singer appears to be getting some Vitamin D with Baby Iris as they are both topless. And as a preventive measure to the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic, Uncle Justin made sure to wear a mask while cradling the baby girl.

While Baby Iris' arrival could be a perfect time for Justin and Hailey to practice their parenting skills, the pop star's post caught the attention of a close celebrity friend, who drops major baby wish for the couple.

Aside from the 5.6 million Instagram users who liked Justin's post, the adorable uncle-niece bonding photo also caught the attention of retired professional wrestler, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

In the comment section, the 48-year-old gushed over Justin's photo with a newborn baby and made a major assumption about Justin and Hailey's future.

Johnson somehow pressured the couple as he dropped his expectations for Mr. and Mrs. Bieber to be parents by next year.

"This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021," Johnson wrote.

As of writing, over 30.8 million Instagram users agreed to Jonhson's comment and hit the heart button.

However, some die-hard "Beliebers" contradicted his expectations and said that Justin and Hailey could have babies by 2022 as they are expecting the pop star to go on tour next year.

"@therock don't give him any ideas. Justin has to tour in 2021. I didn't go thru the struggle of buying those tix TWICE for nothing lmao," one follower wrote.

"@therock stop pressuring people. Justin needs to go on tour," another one added.

Earlier this year, a source revealed that topics about babies are often brought up in Justin and Hailey's conversation.

"Justin and Hailey have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together," a source told Us Weekly.

"Having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them."

The baby blues started in November last year when the "Intentions" singer revealed that he is now ready to become a father in a sweet Instagram birthday tribute to his wife.

