Selena Gomez Fangirls Over Blackpink In Rare Virtual Chat

Almost a week after confirming her highly-anticipated collaboration with the K-Pop group, Blackpink, Selena Gomez could no longer hide her inner "fangirl" for the Korean pop stars.

Before officially dropping the so-called "Selpink" song collab, the all-girl group shared an adorable video clip showing the four Blackpink members, namely, Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo in a rare virtual call with the 28-year-old singer.

In the teaser clip for their song entitled "Ice Cream," Blackpink found themselves chatting with the "Lose You To Love Me" hitmaker, who has nothing but good words for the group.

"Thank you for staying up so early," Selena said, referring to America and Korea's time difference.

When one of the Blackpink members thanked Selena for being a part of their song and upcoming album, Selena returned the praises by saying she has been a fan of the group.

"We're really glad that you're on [the single], because, you know, we've been a big fan of yours for a long time," Rose said.

To which, Selena replied: "I'm so stoked. I've been a fan of you guys, and so this is a big, big dream for me, and I can't wait."

Selena's words elicited gushing response over the girl group, who could not believe they are collaborating with one of the biggest pop stars in today's generation.

Basically, "Selpink" fangirled over each other, which is adorable and fun to watch, especially in these times when women are often pitted against each other.

"Ice Cream," which will officially drop on August 28, at 1.pm KST, is a part of the girl group's self-titled album "Blackpink: The Album," to be released on October 2, 2020, under YG Entertainment and Interscope Records.

The album will also include their latest hit single "How You Like That" and their collaboration with Lady Gaga called "Sour Candy." Both songs already peaked in the charts.

Last week, Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share the collaboration news and expressed how excited she is to announce working with Blackpink.

"So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28,"

Selena wrote on Instagram, alongside the official poster designed with a sweet and sparkling theme over what appears to be dripping chocolate or ice cream.

Selena encouraged her fans to pre-save the track and tagged the members of Blackpink on the said post.

The announcement came after the all-girl group had weeks of teasing a new single featuring a collaboration with a "high-profile artist."

The Selpink collab sent Twitter into a total frenzy with fans of both fandoms already petitioning a Blackpink and Selena Gomez performance at the next VMA's.

"#Selpink is coming & it's gonna be EPIC!! @SelenaGomez vocals with @BLACKPINK will blend seamlessly together. Both acts are on top of their game right now... this just makes sense. This is gonna break all kinds of records & elevate," one Twitter user wrote.

Fans also noticed how Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo low-key dropped hints of the collab by posting almost-similar photos while holding a cone of ice cream on social media.

