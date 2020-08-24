Ellen DeGeneres NOT Canceled: TV Host Makes Bold Promise Amid Toxic Scandal

While the scandal surrounding Ellen DeGeneres' name is not getting any better, the TV show host disclosed the next step she will take as damage control.

Earlier this week, multiple outlets spotted "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host leaving a restaurant located in Southern California. She went out of the place with a female friend when the media started to flock around her.

Per Daily Mail, they asked how she will move forward, especially after Warner Bros. fired three of her show's senior producers.

For what it's worth, Ellen left nothing but an assurance that she "will be talking to her fans."

Her pledge came after Ed Glavin (executive producer), Jonathan Norman (co-executive producer) and Kevin Leman (head writer) left the show.

The network fired the three following an investigation that started after a BuzzFeed News report about the toxic workplace of the show.

Previously, the three senior execs sent a statement which contains their reaction over the allegations made by current and former employees. The staff accused them of creating a "toxic work environment" based on bullying and fear.

"We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience," the statement read. "It's not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us."

Most of the employees' wrath was launched at Glavin. Meanwhile, Leman was accused by multiple employees of sexual harassment. Amid such accusation, he defended himself and denied any improper behavior.

Though much of the issues were directed to her top staff, the main focus of reports was at Ellen's own behavior.

Ellen DeGeneres' Apology Not Accepted?

Following her first public apology, Ellen issued another one to her employees through a video call.

On Thursday, Variety divulged that her newest damage control strategy is to give her employees new benefits.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" staff will now get five paid days off, and they can use it whenever they want to. They will also enjoy their birthdays off with pay.

Despite applying massive changes to how she handles her people, Ellen still failed to get the sympathies of her fans and ended up being criticized again.

"Problem ellen has is that she can say whatever she wants, smile wryly, pout in sorrow, do all the facial expressions from her acting repertoire to try to convince her shrieking fan base of her contrition, but her eyes will always be the cold emotionless windows into the soul of a sociopath that they've always been," [sic] one former fan said.

Meanwhile, another netizen questioned whether she still have any fans left who can hear her explanations. She also urged Ellen to leave the building as her show "is already over."

Another one said, "I always thought Ellen was great. But not sure she can drag herself back from all this. Far too many people and too many accusations. May be time to retire "gracefully," Ellen - at least, as gracefully as you can, given the circumstances."

