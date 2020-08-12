Ellen DeGeneres' DJ Reveals SHOCKING Truth About Toxic Workplace Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres found an ally after DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss stood up for her.

DeGeneres has been bombarded with criticisms for being mean and turning "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" into a toxic workplace.

A Buzzfeed News report compiled statements from the host's former and current staff, all of whom stated that they experienced racism and intimidation behind the scenes of DeGeneres' long-time running show.

Despite all those reports, the 37-year-old DJ spoke up for the first time and revealed something opposite of the toxicity claims.

As per DJ tWitch, the staff cannot speak too much legally about the ongoing scandal, but he confirmed that there had been love in the show.

"Obviously there's some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there's been love. I'll just leave it at that until there's a time where we can address more publicly. There's been love and there'll will continue to be love," he exclusively told Us Weekly.

DeGeneres' DJ, however, noted that he expects to feel anxious about getting back to work after the producers of the show confirmed that the program will continue to air.

DJ tWitch also shared how he will miss the time at home with his wife, Allison Holker, and their two children, Maddox (4) and Zaia (1).

"All this time at home, being able to be with the kids and the family and all that, it's just like you know the day when they're like, 'OK, everything's done everybody go back to work,' I think everybody's going to have a little bit of separation anxiety," he went on.

For what it's worth, the former show's DJ, Tony Okungbowa, said a different thing. On August 4, he spoke up and confirmed the toxicity claims in the show.

"While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward," he wrote on his Instagram account.

What the Other Staff Said of Ellen DeGeneres

While the host earned one positive response, negative comments still prevailed as a number of her colleagues shared their bad experiences in the show.

"My sister worked for the Ellen Show for two years. This is from her: 'I saw Ellen in the hallways every day and would say hello, and she never once said hello back. She wouldn't smile. She wouldn't even acknowledge me at all. For two seasons,'" one netizen said.

Another one wrote, "Karen Kilgariff was her head writer for 5 years until the writers' strike. When Karen wouldn't cross the picket line she was fired and Ellen never spoke to her again."

One former staffer also left a piece of advice and told DeGeneres to be more involved if she wants to have her own show.

"I think the executive producers surround her and tell her, 'Things are going great, everybody's happy,' and she just believes that, but it's her responsibility to go beyond that," the former staff continued.

