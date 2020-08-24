WAP Video Causing Injuries? Cardi B Sends Massive Warning to Fans

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP video sparked a massive frenzy with the #WapChallenge. However, Cardi is not too happy about it.

After its debut on August 7, the duo's latest track went straight to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for two consecutive weeks -- beating Drake's new song "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk.

With its raunchy but catchy lyrics, WAP received incredible reaction from the public and even became a TikTok challenge.

This came after a Guam-based choreographer, Brian Esperon, recreated a dance routine to go along with Cardi's song, which immediately gained a million views on the video-sharing app as well as on Instagram.

Famous TikTok stars like Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio joined the challenge and did the high-kicking stunts and a lot of twerking for the viral song.

Unfortunately, the dance craze is landing people in the hospital.

A TikTok user named Lib posted a video of herself attempting to do the energetic stunt on a lawn but ended up hurting herself and popping her knee.

"Never doing the WAP dance again," she wrote alongside an image of an emergency medical technician assisting her to the ambulance

Alarmed by the viral challenge, the 27-year-old music icon took to social media to send a warning to her fans.

"Please guys be safe while doing the WAP WAP WAP," Cardi B wrote followed by the viral video of Lib.

Esperon also gave a reaction video to the incident, which he captioned: "When the dance you made on TikTok sends someone to the hospital."

He then asked if anyone suffered or injured themselves doing his choreography, to which he received a lot of responses.

"Yes, I had to pop my knee back into place. I'll try again later," one user replied.

Meanwhile, a second user shared that she dislocated her knee by doing the WAP challenge: "I had to wear a knee brace when I did it but I still almost dislocated it again."

The dance routine requires some serious stamina, as it involves professional stunts such as high kicks, a lot of twerking and booty popping before finishing with a split.

Cardi B herself also did a version of the WAP challenge on her IG live, but luckily, she did not sustain any injury while doing the dance craze.

"WAP" Slammed By Conservatives

Aside from the injuries caused by the dance craze, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new track sparked controversies over the past few weeks, with several people criticizing the female rappers for degrading and encouraging promiscuity.

Conservatives including Republican James P. Bradley pointed out that the duo is setting a bad example to the youth.

Fellow Republican and former congressional candidate from California, DeAnna Lorraine, also shared the same stance and wrote: "Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion just set the entire female gender back by 100 years with their disgusting & vile "WAP" song."

Moreover, the WAP video caused a stir on social media after over 70,000 people signed the petition to remove Kylie Jenner from the music video.

The Grammy Award winner defended the beauty mogul and wrote: "Not everything is about race."

