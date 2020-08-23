Freeze Your Eggs! Paris Hilton Reveals Kim Kardashian's Inspiring Advice

Paris Hilton is not getting any younger, and becoming a mother is making her feel squeezed rather than excited.

Since 1997, Hilton has been focusing on expanding her realm in Hollywood. Although she had relationships in the past few years, the fact that she is now approaching 40s and still unmarried somewhat makes her feel uncomfortable.

But in her recent interview with The Sunday Times, she revealed that Kim Kardashian played a huge role in convincing herself to freeze her eggs so she can still become a mother regardless of her age.

The two famous women have been close friends for years, and their "amazing conversation" in the past took off the pressure of marriage in her.

Currently, Hilton is dating tech entrepreneur Carter Reum. However, according to her, allowing herself to take control of her fertility made things easier.

"She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it," the socialite said of Kim kardashian. "I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that 'Oh my God, I need to get married.'"

In addition, she disclosed to the publication that she wants to stop her appearances as a DJ in Ibiza and reduce traveling around the globe so she can finally focus on starting a family.

To her excitement, Hilton blurted out that she wants to conceive a little girl first so she can dress her up as a mini-Paris Hilton.

Though she is yet to get engaged to Reum, she has been open about having intimate nuptials instead of a "Cinderella wedding," especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kardashians No Longer Strangers to Egg Freezing

Hilton's revelation came after the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has shared her own journey to having kids on the family TV series.

Per the KKW Beauty mogul, she made preparations to have her eggs frozen before welcoming her two eldest children, North and Saint.

But due to medical complications with both births, she opted to have a surrogate to welcome Chicago and Psalm.

Such a procedure and the likes have become part of the family's options for years. In fact, Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, wanted to "borrow" Tristan Thompson's sperm.

Earlier this year, Khloe surprised viewers after she seconded Tristan's desire to give True a sibling. The 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star was the first to open up about the idea, and the 35-year-old media personality suggested that they could do it by having Thompson do the job.

The family's matriarch, Kris Jenner, convinced Khloe to freeze her eggs, as well.

After talking about the issue to her best friend, Malika Haqq, she realized she might want to give her daughter siblings someday.

Eventually, Khloe told Kris to stop trying to set her up to men and added, "I decided that I am going to freeze my eggs, just to get you off my back."

