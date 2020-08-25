Lili Reinhart ‘RIverdale’ Nightmare: Star Felt Insecure and Ashamed Doing the Show?

Lili Reinhart's ticket to fame was her role as Betty Cooper in the hit series "Riverdale." The character was inspired by the hit 90s comic book "Archie." Both in the comics and TV series, Betty is a conservative college student who is part of a group composed of other lead characters such as Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse.)

While Lili's character is a conservative student journalist, her role in the CW TV series required her to have some intimate scene with her on-screen lover, Jughead Jones. Because of this, the 23-year-old actress had to show some skin and appear on cam wearing only her underwear.

Although Lili looks like a total bombshell, the actress recently revealed that she had difficulty doing scenes showing off her body.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lili confessed that she felt insecure while filming a "Riverdale" scene wearing just bra and panties. The actress thinks that she doesn't have the typical body often seen on screen.

"I don't have the CW girl body - tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny," Lili said.

"I had to do a bra and underwear scene in this last season, and I felt really insecure about it. I really, really didn't want to do it," Lili added, referring to the scene where she, Veronica, and Archie had to burn their clothes to avoid getting framed up to Jughead's alleged death.

Despite the pressure, Lili kept her thoughts to herself and continued with the job. However, she felt terrible about herself after doing the said scene.

Lili also revealed that some of her co-stars would starve for 12 hours before filming a scene on their underwear. Instead of joining the trend, the actress decided to show off her real body to inspire the fans and viewers.

Lili explained that she wanted to be a representation of an "average body" in her own definition.

"I can't preach body positivity if I don't practice it," Lili said.

"So even if I'm not feeling amazing about my body, I felt it was important for me to do the scene anyway in my bra and underwear so people could see my body as it was. I did it for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way," she added.

"Riverdale" was not the only project where Lili had to show off some skin. In the 2019 film "Hustlers," Lili also had to wear some lingerie and underwear on screen as she plays the role of a stripper associated in a group scheming their way to get more money from customers.

Last June, Lili faced massive backlash for using a topless photo showing off her side boob while promoting the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

The now-deleted Instagram post promoted the "Chemical Romance" star to post a public apology and explained that it was not intended to insult anyone. She also took responsibility for her tone-deaf post and vowed to be better.

