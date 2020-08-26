Cardi B Drops Fiery Response to Conservative Critics of 'WAP'

Cardi B is no new to using explicit language on her music and even while filming Instagram clips. But this time, the rapper broke her silence and clapped back on the critics condemning the lyrics of her new song "WAP."

The 27-year-old rapper recently released her latest single featuring her equally-talented rapper, Megan Thee Stallion. When the duo dropped the music video earlier this month, it became an instant trending topic on Twitter and gained massive praises from fans.

Since the launch, the sex-positive anthem made history as it debuted at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100 and was streamed 93 million times during the first week.

"WAP," which is an abbreviation of the term "wet as* p*ssy," talks about sexual empowerment and included more than 40 curse words. The official music video also leads to some raunchy TikTok dance trend, imitating hot twerking moves.

While the song received massive praises from fans and the music industry, some were not pleased with the explicit lyrics.

Cardi B's Clap Back

Cardi B recently breaks her silence on the issue and address those condemning "WAP" and the chosen language and tone on the song.

Speaking to "Kyle & Jakie O" radio show, the rapper opened up how she was personally disappointed with the clean-cut version of the song. In the censored version, the lyric "wet a** p*ss*" was replaced with "wet and gushy."

Cardi said that she didn't like the word replacement, to which host Jackie O Henderson agreed, emphasizing that women would not want to describe their private part as "gushy."

"I would have had to replace it with "bounce that big old booty," because that's the only thing that rhymed... it was really hard to clean this song up because I hate the word gushy," Cardi B said.

Meanwhile, addressing the hate brought by the explicit lyrics, Cardi B finished their criticism with three words: "It's for adults."

Cardi explained that the people bothered by her song and words of choice are generally conservative and "fake religious people." She explained that in the environment that she grew up in, there is really nothing wrong with the song lyric choices.

"I grew up listening to this type of music, so to other people, it might be strange and vulgar, but to me, it's almost really normal," Cardi B said.

Furthermore, the rapper explained that the song was not meant for children, in the first place, and would not even allow her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture to hear it.

"It's like, no, of course, I don't want my child to listen to this song and everything, but it's like, it's for adults," Cardi noted.

During the same interview on the Australian radio show, Cardi B also shared that he restricted herself from using three words on her songs. The rapper explained that she doesn't particularly like the terms moist, discharge, and horchata.

"I mean, ugh, 'discharge' is kind of gross. A cringy word to me is 'moist,' I hate it. And I hate the word 'horchata,' it's a Mexican drink. It's really good, but I just hate that word," Cardi B explained.

