Controlling? Victoria Beckham Pushed Nicola Peltz To Patronize Her Design?

When Brooklyn Beckham got engaged to his model fiance, Nicola Peltz, we could only imagine how mum Victoria Beckham reacted to the news. It's either she jumped out of joy or cry horribly as her once baby boy will soon walk down the aisle.

Being the boss babe that she is, we expect the 46-year-old British mogul to take part in her son's wedding. True enough, "The Sun" recently revealed that the former "Spice Girls" member would play a huge role in the upcoming Beckham-Peltz nuptials.

An insider recently revealed that Victoria Beckham would be in charge of making a couture bridal gown for the 25-year-old bride-to-be.

Nicola is initially willing to spend tons of money and pay Lebanese designer Elie Saab for her bridal gown.

However, her designer mother-in-law showered her with gifts from her collection that impressed the American model. These bribes lead Nicola to a decision to let Victoria design her wedding gown.

"Nicola had initially wanted a haute couture gown by Elie Saab, as she has worn him before, but has now decided to let Victoria design her dress," the insider revealed.

In short, Victoria did not insist on her designs to her future daughter-in-law; it was Nicola's decision to let her sweet mum-in-law to do the job.

The source added that the clothing line mogul is looking forward to design Nicola's dress and have suggested an idea that also thrilled Brooklyn's future wife.

"Victoria is keen to design Nicola's wedding dress and has been showering her with gifts from her latest collection," the source said.

"Victoria would like to keep it in the family when it comes to the gown and is thrilled Nicola has agreed," the source added.

What a great idea! Imagine passing down the couture gown to Brooklyn's sister, Harper or David and Victoria Beckham's future granddaughters; it will surely become a family treasure.

Brooklyn and her actress fiance got engaged last July and broke the news through a sweet Instagram post.

Due to the ongoing threats of coronavirus global pandemic, the soon-to-wed couple reportedly plans to have two ceremonies, one in the United Kingdom and one in the Stateside. The wedding plans are set to include both of their family and friends from both sides of the world to witness their union despite the pandemic restrictions.

Shortly after their engagement announcement, Brooklyn and Nicola sparked secret wedding rumors. It is after the billionaire heiress posted a photo of her soon-to-be hubby sporting a gold wedding band with a single diamond in an Instagram Story.

Earlier this month, the couple also sparked pregnancy rumors after the "Bates Motel" actress hinted that she might be expecting a baby by uploading a sweet photo with a very intriguing caption.

In the photos, Nicola could be seen wearing a black long-sleeve floral-printed dress while Brooklyn is sporting a black shirt and khaki pants while planting a kiss on his fiance's cheeks.

In the caption, she wrote: "baby b."

Fans flocked the comments section asking the lucky girl if her post translates to a surprise pregnancy announcement, while others straight out congratulated her.

