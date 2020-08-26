Prince Harry Betrayal: The One Royal Member Duke Trusted That Leaked Blossoming Relationship to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first few months of relationship was kept under wraps for six months until somebody exposed it to the press.

It turns out, one of the people who leaked the info was actually connected to the Duke of Sussex's trusted friend and relative, Princess Eugenie.

It was during a Halloween party in Toronto where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank when the Prince got a call from one of the Kensington Palace's aides telling him that the press was about to publicly reveal he was dating the former "Suits" star.

On October 31, 2016, news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship was made public by the Sunday Express.

In the book "Finding Freedom," it was revealed that the tipster was part of Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie's staff.

Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie wrote, "The Sunday Express was going to run with the story of their relationship - and the tabloid was rumored to have been tipped off by an employee of none other than Eugenie and her father, Prince Andrew."

Princess Eugenie is exceptionally close to her cousin, Prince Harry, so she was upset by what happened even though it wasn't her fault upon learning of it.

Tatler previously reported that the Princess was an early champion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship."

Scobie and Durand shared, "Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to women in his life. Not only did he trust her implicitly, but friends say that she gives great advice and has always been 'beyond wise' for her years."

The two royal besties reportedly had a very close relationship where they both share each other's relationships.

Princess Eugenie was even the first royal to know about his relationship with the American-born star.

In fact, it was the York, daughter who introduced the 35-year-old Prince to his now ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas.

Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry both struggle with the same issues growing up in the British royal family, where they found it hard to carve out their identities in their little bubble.

The two royals have been extremely close throughout their lives, with their mothers, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, both taking them on holidays together when they were kids.

Growing up, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie went to the clubbing scenes together, sneaked into bars, and even done shots together.

"Eugenie has always been more than just a cousin to Harry. They were also the closest of friends."

The authors added, "Out of all the Queen's grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connection."

A couple of months later, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly shared her pregnancy with the royal family at Princess Eugenie's wedding.

That didn't go down well with the Princess, because she felt that the Duchess just stole her thunder on her special day.

In another book, "The Royals," by Dylan Howard and Andy Tillet, they alleged that the Duke of Sussex was embarrassed by the Duchess sharing her pregnancy at her cousin's wedding.

"This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal - stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah."

