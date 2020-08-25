'Mean and Racist' Ellen DeGeneres Will Be Tolerated by 'Devoted' Fans

Long-running noontime show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has been canceled from its daytime slot on Australia's Nine Network since Monday.

This is after former crew members described the production of the show as a toxic work environment. Allegations include racism, sexual harassment, and bullying behind the scenes.

In an emotional message and meeting, Ellen DeGeneres tried to reassure her employees that she and US media giant Warner Bros are taking necessary steps and precautions to improve the culture on the set moving forward.

A spokesperson for Nine claimed, "We are currently resting Ellen repeats on Nine and have replaced them with 'Desperate Housewives.'"

Nine's former executive also shared his thoughts on what shall be "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" next steps after being axed from the channel's daytime schedule.

Rob McKnight, a former executive who worked for top Australian networks, said on Tuesday that the 62-year-old's brand is undoubtedly "in trouble," but he believes mean and racist Ellen DeGeneres will be able to bounce back.

The expert claims that many of the Emmy award-winning host's devoted fans worldwide will ignore all the scandal and allegations thrown against her.

"The feedback quite clearly shows people don't want to know the truth about her."

McKnight added how he thinks Ellen DeGeneres "will come back on in the US, and she's not going to skip a beat."

"Those ratings are still going to be there because when we talked about this issue on the Ben, Rob and Robbo Show, our feedback quite clearly shows people don't want to know the truth about her."

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will hit the screens again in September, which only shows that it still isn't canceled despite all the scandal.

Meanwhile, a Reddit thread thinks that if she were a man, Ellen DeGeneres would be facing a lot more hate for her toxic workplace culture.

"If Ellen were a man, who was accused of toxicity, general rudeness, and a narcissistic attitude, she'd be facing a HUGE reaction of people demanding action on the issue."

As part of her damage control and put an end to the allegations, the "Finding Dory" addressed her staff through a video conference call announcing the termination of three of its top executive producers. She also offered a second apology to her production crew on the same call, right after her initial apology in July.

Variety also confirmed that Ellen DeGeneres had added new perks to be given to her employees.

She has reportedly increased benefits for her staff, including more time off and better medical leave policy. They will also have birthdays off and paid time off for doctor appointments and family matters.

Her latest moves came as part of the sweeping changes the comedian is making within her organization.

Allegations of her off-screen persona were exposed back in March when producer Kevin T. Porter asked his followers to share stories of Ellen DeGeneres being mean.

Months later, more people and stories came out, exposing just how horrible DeGeneres' attitude is off-screen.

But what added fuel to the fire was when there were accusations of racism, fear, and intimidation on the set of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which was explained in a July 16 Buzzfeed article.

