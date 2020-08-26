Simon Cowell's Absence Damaging America's Got Talent?

Who knew Simon Cowell could have such an impact on "America's Got Talent?" While no doubt an enigmatic judge, it is only with his absence that fans can see his value.

Now, his continued absence on the show because of his back injury is already affecting the viewership of "AGT."

When news broke out of his bike accident, which required him to undergo surgery, the first question that popped into people's minds is what would happen to "America's Got Talent?" It was supposed to come back on air a few days after the accident, so Cowell's absence might lead to its delay.

Good thing they got a good but temporary replacement in Kelly Clarkson. People thought Simon would spring right back up though. After all, he has figured in past health mishaps and still bounced back pretty quickly.

In the third night of "America's Got Talent" live quarterfinals, there was still no sign of the highly esteemed judge. Another 11 hopefuls gave their best shot to secure the votes of America and praises from the judges. While it was entertaining to watch, Cowell's absence was largely felt. It is as if the show is not complete without a snarky comment from the judge people love to hate but cannot.

After Kelly Clarkson stepped up to serve as a guest judge during the first night, Kenan Thompson took on the second. It is apparent that the show is beyond hopeful that Simon will return soon enough, so no permanent replacement is being made.

On the third night, the panel was composed of Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel. As the only male among the panel, Howie was sandwiched between the two beautiful judges. While he said he is certainly not complaining about the seating arrangement, he wishes Cowell will just recover fast and return.

It is clear that the show seems to be lacking a certain spark without the brash and serious judge.

"To be honest, we realize Simon is irreplaceable, but who doesn't want to partake of the most gorgeous man sandwich in history?" Mandel joked, while Klum and Vergara laughed and smiled on.

"All kidding aside, Simon, I know he watches the show, we love you, our hearts are with you, buddy," he added. "Come back really fast."

It is now obvious that people watch this talent contest not just to be amazed at new talented acts, but also to be entertained by Cowell's always on-point and yet sometimes deliberately hurtful comments.

It remains to be seen whether Cowell can indeed come back really fast. He is already replaced permanently on British Got Talent, a sign that the show is no longer holding its horses waiting for the judge.

What Cowell went through cannot be undermined though. He had to endure six hours of emergency procedure after he figured into the accident. The fact that he was spotted taking his first steps following the accident showed how strong he is and a speedy recovery would not be that impossible.

The music mogul broke a total of three vertebrae and had a steel rod inserted in his back -- something no one can bounce back from that quickly!

