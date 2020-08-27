Tom Brady Net Worth: How Much Is the QB Valued After Leaving the Patriots?

After leaving the New England Patriots in the offseason, Tom Brady's net worth has been the talk of the football world.

Earlier this year, Brady dropped the bombshell news on Twitter and Instagram about his decision to leave the Patriots after two decades.

The 42-year-old quarterback, who served and dedicated his life since joining the team in 2000, said that he always represented the people "in the best and most honorable way."

Although his departure became the talk of the world for a couple of months, his fans got even more curious about whether the exit affected Tom Brady's net worth.

What Is Tom Brady's Net Worth?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Brady enjoys an outstanding $200 million net worth. However, contrary to assumptions that his value mighrt decrease, it even skyrocketed after he left the Patriots.

Now, everyone expects that his value will balloon while playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In March 2020, Brady officially left the Patriots by signing a two-year Bucs contract that is worth a whopping $50 million. He could also enjoy an additional $10 million from incentive bonuses.

Prior to this deal, his estimated net worth was only around $180 million. Thanks to Bucs deal, his income increased by about $8 million this year.

If he plays for two additional seasons with his new home, his potential salary could be $30 million and $32 million from 2020 to 2021. Tom's Tampa Bay contract is worth a minimum of $50 million over two years.

By the end of the said contract, he will earn around $400 million from his salary as a football player and endorsements.

In comparison, the Bucs doubled what the Patriots offered him last year.

In August 2019, multiple outlets revealed that Brady's former team unrolled their plans to make him sign on a $23 million contract. What was worse is that this particular agreement with Patriots was not fully guaranteed.

Brady's Milestones

It is worth noting that Tom Brady is one of, if not the most successful player in the history of NFL.

He previously led the NFL on the 2019 Offense Team Leaders with 4,057 Passing Yards.

Under Bill Belichick, the 42-year-old football player got the chance to be a six-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP.

These recognitions made him the winningest quarterback in NFL history, as he has never had a losing season ever since he became a quarterback.

He led the Patriots to an NFL-record eight consecutive AFC championship games from 2011 to 2018.

Brady enjoyed these recognitions despite his alleged involvement in the Deflategate football-tampering scandal, which caused him to be suspended in the first four games of the 2016 season.

He and the Patriots brought back their honor by winning the two of the next three Super Bowls after that. The return and eventual win allowed him to become the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at 41.

With that said, it is safe to say that Brady can go on without the Patriots. However, the Pats will never be the same without him.

