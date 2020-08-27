‘Stranger Things’ Star Canceled: Noah Schnapp Denies Racist Accusation

Noah Schnapp breaks his silence after being criticized over an alleged racial slur.

Earlier this week, the #NoahSchnappIsOverParty trended on Twitter after a resurfaced video of the actor went viral.

Noah Schnapp Canceled Online

In the 30-second clip, the 15-year-old Canadian-American actor was seen singing along to "Freaky Friday" by Chris Brown and Lil' Dicky together with his friends inside a van. In it, he was heard using the n-word in various parts of the track.

Furthermore, dismayed fans took to social media to lash out at the "Stranger Things" star over his racist remarks.

"Am i the only one that didn't expect Noah Schnapp to have said it...oh so you can't trust the yts #noahschnappisoverparty," one critic wrote.

Another critic also posted a similar reaction while pointing out her disappointment with the teen actor.

"Not Noah Schnapp getting canceled. I thought he was actually a good person anyways deleting stranger things from my Netflix list rn #noahschnappisoverparty."

Following the massive backlash from social media, Schnapp -- who plays the role of Will Byers on the Netflix hit show --issued an apology statement over the resurfaced video.

Noah Schnapp Denies Using N-Word

In a lengthy post, the "Waiting for Anya" actor took to his Instagram stories to clarify that he mentioned "neighbor" and not the n-word.

"Recently, a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word 'neighbor' over the n-word [sic]," he wrote. "I would truly never say the n-word, and I'm not the type of person. I genuinely have never used that word in my life. Using the word 'neighbor' in that song was just something my camp friends and I did."

He concluded his statement by pointing out that he would never do such things before apologizing for his actions.

"I hope you all understand, and I could never even think about doing that. My friends also would never post a video, or support me, if I was saying that slur without hesitation. I apologize for using a replacement word. It is not my place to use one, and I should have kept my mouth shut. I understand why it is found offensive, and I am so sorry."

Unfortunately, social media is not buying his excuses as fans continued to mock him online.

"NOT HIM ACTING LIKE HE SAID "NEIGHBOR "and ACTING LIKE HE DIDNT SAY THE N-WORD !! PLSSS," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, internet trolls posted memes regarding the "Stranger Things" star's statement.

Hollywood's Cancel Culture

Aside from Noah Schnapp, several celebrities have become a target of the cancel culture.

To recall, Jimmy Fallon joined a growing list of canceled celebrities after he was accused of blackface in one of the old episodes of "Saturday Night Live."

After facing massive criticisms, the renowned hosts addressed the controversy and apologized, saying that "he is not a racist."

"There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable," he wrote on Twitter.

