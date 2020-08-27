Cardi B's 'WAP' TiktTok Trend Sparks Controversy Over Military Women

To say that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" song took over the internet by a storm is an understatement. It literally went viral and made history on music charts despite the lewd language disapproved by many.

Cardi B's record-breaking song, which is short for the term "w*t as* p*ss*," once again went viral after it birthday a twerking dance trend on TikTok.

The "WAP challenge" came after Guam-based choreographer, Brain Esperon created a special dance routine that would go along with the chorus part of "WAP." The dance trend became an instant online sensation, getting millions of views on the video-sharing app.

TikTok stars like Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio also took on the challenge and posted a high-kicking dance version with tons of twerking exhibition.

Tons of TikTok users also joined the challenge, with some even dancing it in front of their special someone hoping to record their reactions.

WAP on Women in Uniform

A particular WAP challenge is recently gaining the internet's attention and sparked controversy as it involves two women in military uniform.

In the clip uploaded by TikTok user @kamrynvinson01, who appears to be an active member of the Army, two ladies in uniform could be seen dancing to Cardi B's hit song. It looks like both ladies are inside a classroom or conference room while wearing their camouflage pants, green shirt, and sleek hair.

The said clip was reposted on Twitter, which drew fire from the military community. Some users called out both female soldiers to have a "conduct unbecoming."

Others also raised the debate on whether or not women should still be given a chance to join the military after somehow disrespecting the institution's uniform.

"As an Army veteran, this is simultaneously disturbing, disgusting, and deplorable," one Twitter user wrote.

"Conduct unbecoming ... this is disgraceful. Our fighting men and women should not be mimicking trash queen Cardi B when in uniform," another one added.

A concerned Twitter user wrote: "Is this what our tax dollars going to?" one added.

Talk show host, Jesse Lee Peterson also expressed his disappointment and reposted the TikTok clip saying: "Women have no business serving in the military."

Meanwhile, others came in defense of the female soldiers and said: "They wrong cause they in uniform simple as that. If they won't in uniform, do you. But this go for these military dudes too. Only reason this viral cause they females."

Cardi B's WAP Warning

The TikTok military drama came after the 27-year-old rapper took to social media to warn fans about the dangers of joining the "WAP challenge," after she learned that some are getting hospitalized for performing such raunchy stunts.

On August 18, Cardi took to Instagram and reposted a clip from TikTok user who was rushed to the hospital after gaining injury for attempting to do the WAP challenge.

"Please guys be safe while doing the WAP WAP WAP," Cardi B wrote.

In the video, a lady tried doing the iconic split-twerking move, but failed and rescued emergency medical technicians.

