Unfair! Bella Thorne Cashing in on Adult Entertainment Workers' Efforts

Daring Hollywood starlet Bella Thorne minted over $2 million on OnlyFans in just about a week with content that doesn't include any nudes or X-rated activities.

The subscription-only platform wherein users to sell and purchase original and explicit content is used by certain celebrities such as Cardi B, Swae Lee, and some of the "Real Housewives" stars to open more about their lives exclusively for fans willing to pay.

In the "Midnight Sun" actress' case, she charges $20 monthly for fans who want to have private access to her account. The 22-year-old also teases a glimpse of her content so fans would like to subscribe to her channel.

Bella Thorne made clear about going on OnlyFans because she will never strip nude for her viewers.

Page Six reported that the actress set a record by earning $1 million on her first day. They claim that creators on OnlyFans receive 80% of their subscription revenue and tips from fans.

Workers in the entertainment industry think that Thorne is damaging their work.

In a report by The Rolling Stone, several sex workers think that celebrities are only joining the platform to make some money quickly. However, many believe that OnlyFans was "built" by them, but they never got the credit for making it run the way it is today.

Jessie Sage, who uses OnlyFans for explicit videos, said that these Hollywood stars do not have to face society's backlash while being active on the platform. Meanwhile, those who are not actors get shamed for their profession regularly.

She told The Rolling Stone, "These celebrity users never have to face the stigma that we do. They can profit off of platforms we have built, without enduring any of the backlashes that we have to endure."

Another OnlyFans creator, Aussie Rachel, said that seeing these celebrities making a massive amount of cash without acknowledging adult entertainment workers' conditions is a "slap in the face."

Ellamourne, who also has content on the platform, explained that Thorne might face hardships during her time on OnlyFans, but since she's a celebrity, she will still have a lot of privilege.

"I am certain she'll deal with some of the same issues, but at the end of the day, she is a celebrity and wields a large amount of privilege."

The Los Angeles Times talked to Thorne, who explained that OnlyFans is where she has full control of her image "without censorship, judgment, and being bullied online for being me."

The Disney alum also revealed she's making a movie about being in the platform and included director Sean Baker.

"It is very early in its development, in its infancy, and probably years away from turning into anything."

Thorne explained what she expects the movie to be, saying, "What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What's the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans?"

As Page Six reports, the young star is still deciding what she wants to share with her subscribers. Until now, the feed of Bella Thorne is filled with pictures of her in bikinis, her eating a hot dog, and of course, no nudes.

READ MORE:Bella Thorne OnlyFans Movie: Actress to Reveal Secrets of an Adult Site Content Creator

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles