Bella Thorne OnlyFans Movie: Actress to Reveal Secrets of an Adult Site Content Creator

The always-daring Disney alum Bella Thorne has gotten millions on OnlyFans and she's planning to create a movie with her experience on the X-rated website.

OnlyFans allows fans and creators to connect with content that is too naughty for YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and other social media sharing platforms.

The Los Angeles Times reports that since joining the subscription-only social media platform two weeks ago, the 22-year-old has earned herself approximately $2 million.

A subscriber needs to pay $16 monthly (originally at $20, but the promo runs until August 28th) for them to see her page.

According to Bella Thorne, she uses the platform to do some research for a new movie she is currently working with "The Florida Project" director, Sean Baker.

Speaking to the Times, "It's a feature we are researching as I'm living it currently. What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What's the connective material between your life and life inside the world of OnlyFans?"

The "Midnight Sun" actress further asked, "How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you want to go?"

The future film would explore the lifestyle and limits involved in being a content creator on the site.

Bella Thorne added that OnlyFans could make you live two different lives saying, "You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life - if you want it to."

As per the 5-foot-8-inches singer-sometimes-poet, most of the money she'll be profiting from the site will be given to charitable causes and invested in her production company.

Bella Thorne, who has over 23.6 million Instagram followers, said that the initial plans would see Baker write and direct a movie while she would be the lead actress.

An unnamed tipster told the Times that the film is already in its development, but "in its infancy," and would probably take a few more years before it turns into a real motion picture.

Though OnlyFans is a website known for its x-rated content by adult performers and influencers, Bella Thorne said she refuses to go nude for the camera. She says she'll be keeping it clean on her page.

These days, Bella Thone's NSFW content is on a whole new dimension from her sweet and innocent character in Disney shows that thankfully have given her a spotlight.

Last October, she won an award for her directorial debut on the adult film, "Her & Him."

Bella Thorne got the Vision Award at the second annual awards ceremony of a famous porn website.

"I am so grateful and honored to receive this award and be recognized for literally just doing what I love. Creating beautiful visions of art," Bella Thorne said on her Instagram.

The film was also showcased at Germany's Oldenburg Film Festival in September.

The story is somehow similar to star-crossed lovers "Romeo and Juliet," and their love that is reckless and dangerous that "it transcends time and space."

