Kris Jenner Wants MORE Money -- Now Trying To Trademark Iconic Catchphrase

Momager Kris Jenner is attempting to make a fortune out of her catchphrase "You're doing amazing, sweetie."

According to TMZ, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" matriarch recently filed to trademark the iconic catchphrase on various products, including cosmetics, clothing items such as dresses, coats, footwear, loungewear and even baby products.

The 64-year-old Jenner first used the iconic line in 2007 during one of the episodes of their long-running reality show. It was when she was seen filming Kim Kardashian while she was posing nude for Playboy.

"You're Doing Amazing, Sweetie" Memes

Since then, the scene got a meme treatment and even made a comeback in Ariana Grande's music video "Thank U, Next."

Aside from this, the reality star's famous line recently saw a resurgence after Kylie Jenner appeared in the controversial music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP."

Kris took to Instagram to share a photo of the beauty mogul sitting next to "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker alongside the caption, "You're doing amazing sweetie!!"

Fans flocked to her comment section as they mentioned how on point her caption was.

"It's the Mean Girls vibes for me," one fan wrote, while the another one pointed out that Kris Jenner is such a "cool mom."

"I love you, Kris, you are the coolest mom ever. Always supporting your daughter."

Kris Jenner Successfully Trademarked the Term "Momager"

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the Kardashian matriarch trademarked a phrase.

In 2017, the "KUWTK" star locked down the ownership to the word "momager" -- a term which means mom and a manager at the same time or an overbearing stage mother.

Jenner, who manages her six kids (Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie) was initially denied the luxury to use the term when she first applied it in 2015.

According to previous reports, the household name was quite similar to an existing one, which happens to be "momanger."

Following the approval of the court, the OG momager can now use the famous term in a lot of products.

Unfortunately, there is also a downside of being the manager to her kids. She was previously accused of using and exploiting her children to make money, especially her daughter Kim.

In her 2013 interview, the Kardashian matriarch denied the allegations and pointed out that she is not forcing her kids into the limelight but instead guiding their decision making.

"My girls are not pansies, but I think everyone needs direction," she told Us Weekly.

Jenner also shared the pros and cons of being their momager. However, she is proud of all of their achievements.

"One moment, I'm talking to Khloe as her mom. Suddenly, she'll turn around and say ... 'I'm your client. You didn't do this.' I get scolded or, you know, they're not happy about something, and I have to fix it," the mother-of-six furthered. "Although these are my daughters, they are also my clients, and they need respect."

