Sorry, Queen Elizabeth: Meghan Markle NOT Missing Royal Family Even One Bit

Months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the U.K., the runaway duchess revealed that she is "happy" to be back in the U.S.

In her recent interview with social-political activist Gloria Steinem for "Makers Women," the Duchess of Sussex opened up about their life in America.

Meghan Markle "Happy" To Leave the Royal Family

In the black and white video, the 86-year-old feminist casually chatted with Meghan in an outdoor backyard. Meghan was sporting a laid back style with loose pinstripe trousers, white shirt, and comfy sandals.

Steinem began her interview by saying "welcome home" to the former royal, to which she replied: "Thank you. Me too, for so many reasons."

Although it is uncertain what Meghan meant with her last statement, there is no doubt that the "Suits" alum was in high spirits now that she is back in her native Los Angeles.

To recall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped their bombshell news earlier this year that they are stepping down as senior members of the Firm as they wish to carve out more "progressive" roles outside the monarchy.

They officially left the royal family in April and moved to the U.S alongside their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $14.65-Million Montecito Mansion

A few weeks ago, multiple reports revealed that the pair moved out of their rented hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills and acquired a $14.65-million property in Santa Barbara.

In addition, reports cited that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly bought their first home in Montecito estate in June, which lies about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family," a representative of the Sussexes told People magazine.

Furthermore, the couple's 18,671-square-foot property was previously owned by the Russian-American billionaire Sergey Grishin -- a mansion that boasts Mediterranean-style features like a massive library, gym, five-car garage, an elevator, game room and home theater.

The Sussexes Wanted Privacy for Baby Archie

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that the most sought after the couple have been living in their new home since July.

"This is the first home either of them has ever owned. It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family - to have complete privacy for six weeks since they moved in."

In addition, the source pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle loved the quiet neighborhood in Montecito, which is quite different in Los Angeles.

"They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy. This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible."

