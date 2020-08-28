Prince Harry Set To Return To the UK After Receiving Touching News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have planted their roots permanently in the US, but the Duke of Sussex might want to come home to the UK for a very heartwarming engagement.

The 35-year-old Prince can't surely miss the special occasion as it involves commemorating his mom, the late Princess Diana.

According to BBC, a statue of The People's Princess will be installed in a public garden at Kensington Palace, at the Sunken Garden. This is reportedly one of Princess Diana's favorite spots.

The sculpture, which was commissioned by Prince William and Prince Harry, will be unveiled on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021.

The statue was created by Ian Rank-Broadley, who also designed the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II that is seen on all UK coins.

This was commissioned in 2017 to recognize Lady Diana Spencer's positive impact not only in the UK but also worldwide.

That same year, the two brothers also collaborated on a documentary about their mother, as they said that it would be the last time they would speak publicly about her.

In a statement released at that time, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex said, "Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and legacy."

The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, just when Prince William and Prince Harry were only 15 and 12 at that time, respectively.

After her death, there was a vast public outpour of grief. There was even a carpet of flowers laid outside Kensington Palace.

Other memorials have been created to pay tribute to Princess Diana, including the Diana Memorial Playground at Kensington Palace, the Diana Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park, designed to express her spirit and love of children, and the Diana Memorial Walk at St. James's Palace.

On her 20th death anniversary, they also unveiled a memorial garden known as the White Garden to celebrate her.

Given that the dad-of-one has been vocal about his late mom's love, it seems highly likely that Prince Harry will be there to see her statue unveiled.

Tatler previously reported that the statue was unfinished despite being paid for years before. The future of the figure looked even more uncertain after Prince Harry decided to move to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Because of that, Prince William and Prince Harry have also decided to split the ongoing income from the Diana memorial fund, which is still getting some legacy donations up to this day.

The Duke of Sussex stepped down as a senior member of the royal family because he doesn't want to repeat itself.

"I lost my mother, and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

However, months later, it was noticed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't care about the paparazzi and the hate, because they moved to California, where most people take pictures of celebrities to make a living.

