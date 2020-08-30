Lucky Man Brad Pitt: Still Married Nciole Portualski 'Permitted' By Husband To Be With Actor

Nicole Poturalski, Brad Pitt's new girlfriend, made headlines this past week when their romance was publicly aired.

However, it came as a shock that the 27-year-old German model has one child and a husband.

Roland Mary, the owner of Berlin's Borchardt, is no stranger to women having crushes on the A-list Hollywood heartthrob, even his wife.

Nicole and Roland have been married for eight years, and it has been recently claimed that they have an "open marriage." They may have even met the "Ad Astra" actor at Roland's restaurant in Berlin.

A source told The Daily Mail, "Roland is a very philosophical guy. He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy."

What's even more shocking is that Nicole Poturalski is still married to Roland.

"They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an 'open marriage.'"

So does this mean Brad Pitt is fine sharing his woman with another man?

How Brad Pitt and new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski met

The two met on her husband's high-class restaurant in Berlin. It has been reported that the actor was mesmerized by the striking brunette with the seductive pout when they locked eyes for the first time in August 2019.

Pitt became friends with Roland in 2009 when he was filming in Germany for the film, "Inglorious Basterds."

Last year, Pitt returned to Berlin while promoting "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" with legendary director Quentin Tarantino, co-stars Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to another report by The Daily Mail, it was in that night in August 2019 when he met the Polish-born beauty, which looks similar to his second ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

A few weeks later, Nicole Poturalski flew to Los Angeles for a photoshoot and then later met up with Brad Pitt. They were even pictured together in November, attending a Kanye West concert.

One year later, the two are officially a couple and in love, and are currently on a holiday at his (and his ex-wife's) $55 million Chateau Miraval in the south of France.

The model's friend dished out to the publication, "Brad Pitt first met Nicole in August last year at Borchardt, which is her husband Roland's restaurant."

"Brad Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years. He knows Roland Mary and Nicole were at the restaurant when he celebrated his new film."

It has also been confirmed that they have been dating for nine months already.

"Even some of their inner circle of friends are only finding out now. Brad has been very private about dating, and now more than ever, he doesn't want to rock the boat with Angelina," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"He has been working so. Hard on making his co-parenting run smoothly."

Another source described Brad Pitt's new girlfriend as "super easy going. She is very down to earth and far from star-struck, which has been really nice for Brad."

The Sun claimed that the model slipped him her number one day, and that's when their love story has begun.

"She has spunk. She's smart. If she's dating Brad, good for her. Good for him."

