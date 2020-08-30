Johnny Depp NOT Done With Amber Heard: Actor Files Multi-Million Dollar Case Against Ex Wife

A month after Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard faced off in a bitter court battle, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star launched another court-case against her.

According to The Daily Mail, the 47-year-old's legal team are expected to serve documents in the US that could result in the "Aquaman" actress giving evidence once again about their rocky and disturbing marriage.

Heard previously claimed that her ex-husband has been abusive and violent towards her during their time together for three years.

Depp vehemently denied the blonde beauty's allegations. He even took British tabloid The Sun to court last month after publishing an article called him a "wife-beater."

As well as his case against the News Group Newspapers, The Sun's publisher, Johnny Depp, is also taking legal action against Amber Heart in the US after publishing a column in the Washington Post in 2018.

Heard didn't mention any names in her article, but has described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

A source close to the actress said, "Amber's team are super nervous about him suing again, this time in the States."

Since news of the "Edward Scissorhands" actor launching another case, and a court hearing could be on the cards, according to the grapevine close to Amber, "It seems that Johnny will stop at nothing to ruin her."

"No matter what the outcome of Johnny's case against The Sun, Amber is preparing for round two."

They added, "But if Johnny wins his case against The Sun, then that's it, he will go and go. This could go on for years to come."

Since the three-week libel hearings for the case have ended, Heard had enjoyed a nice vacation to Turkey with partner Bianca Butti who has supported her throughout the entire ordeal.

It is expected that the verdict of the case will be known next week.

The hearing heard sensational details of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship, including the former Hollywood rebel branding her as "Amber T***" for pooping on their shared bed.

In May 2016, Amber Heard obtained a restraining order against Johnny Depp after accusing him of abuse. The "Tourist" star has denied her claims.

What's Next for Johnny Depp?

Aside from suing Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is set to start filming on the second installment of "Fantastic Beasts" next month.

For his famous Jack Sparrow role, fans of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" are looking for details regarding the actor's return to the franchise since it was announced that Disney didn't want him back.

Because of that, reports said that he is being looked at to join the "Sherlock Holmes" franchise, alongside his friend, Robert Downey Jr.

According to WeGotThisCovered, the "Avengers" star is reportedly looking to take his friend under his wing and bring him on the third film for "Sherlock Holmes."

"A senior source at Warner Bros. says Bob wants Johnny on board, come hell or high water."

Since being embroiled with the trial and in some cases, Depp found it challenging to find work.

However, while nothing has been official, Johnny Depp may become a massive part of the upcoming movie.

READ MORE: No Shame! Kate Winslet Proud of Explicit Saoirse Ronan Scene Despite Massive Age Gap

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles