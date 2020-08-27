No Shame! Kate Winslet Proud of Explicit Saoirse Ronan Scene Despite Massive Age Gap

Kate Winslet is back in the acting scene, and everybody's excited about her upcoming movie "Ammonite" with Saoirse Ronan.

"Ammonite" is a real-life story that sees paleontologist Mary Anning, who is tasked to care for a depressed housewife Charlotte Murchison, played by Ronan.

The two had initial conflict and tension at first, but later on, they fell in love.

As part of the movie, Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan put their acting to the test as they're involved in one particularly explicit sex scene.

According to the 44-year-old Oscar winner, she feels empowered about appearing nude on the film and her same-sex love scene with Ronan.

"I'm nearly 45, and Saoirse is almost half my age. And to have an opportunity to be my real 40-something self, post-children, you know? Women aren't having the courage to do that."

She further told The Hollywood Reporter, "I was just excited to say, 'This is what it is, peeps. This is how I am now, and it's very much, not the body I had 20 years ago."

Speaking of the sex scene, Winslet detailed, "It's definitely not like eating a sandwich."

"I think Saoirse and I, we just felt really safe. Francis (director) was naturally very nervous."

The "Titanic" superstar reportedly made the most passionate sex scene choreography with Ronan.

"'Listen, let us work it out,'" she reportedly told Francis Lee. "'We'll start here. We'll do this with the kissing, boobs, and you go down there, then you do this, then you climb up here.'"

Winslet detailed how they marked out the beats of the scene.

Because of their choreography, the mom-of-three became so proud she has ever felt doing a love scene in the movie. She also felt the least self-conscious doing the scene despite her aging body.

Winslet claimed she took extra steps to make sure her portrayal of the character was authentic, making sure she didn't lose weight.

She revealed to have changed up to her exercise because there's some sort of weightiness on the real Anning's body.

Ronan, 26, further claimed that her co-star's performances on the film are "incredibly human," adding that they knew each other casually before finally starring in "Ammonite" together.

Describing Kate Winslet, Ronan revealed how she thinks she's skilled and "someone you always feel you identify with, and I think that says a lot about the kind of person she is."

Kate Winslet is proud to be part of the movie as the two women were pioneers in their fields while putting a spotlight on their unpopular love story.

"It's a story about women speaking up, speaking out." She added, "I think uncovering stories where women were repressed in such a systematic way is highlighting how history has covered up those successes."

In March, the British star joined her co-stars in "Contagion" for PSAs encouraging people to take precautions, including washing their hands to limit the coronavirus's spread.

In the movie, Kate Winslet played an American epidemiologist tasked to deal with a fast-killing influenza virus that was spreading worldwide.

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan's "Ammonite" has a scheduled release for November 13.

READ MORE: Unfair! Bella Thorne Cashing in on Adult Entertainment Workers' Efforts

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles