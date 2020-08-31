Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Nightmare: Santa Barbara Neighbors Want Them Out, Stat!

It has only been a few months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle permanently planted their roots in the US by purchasing a multi-million dollar mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

Unfortunately for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, residents of their exclusive community already want them out.

While the buzz of this famous couple moving into their quiet little town was initially exciting, Montecito residents are now bombarded with tourists, helicopters, and paparazzi.

Though the 39-year-old former "Suits" star and her husband have not been seen in public yet, their presence is driving most of the neighbors wild as the influx of paparazzi has been crazy to get their perfect shot of the couple.

TMZ reported that the scene outside the entire village is now busy - helicopters hover above Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mansion four times a day. Paparazzi are hungry to get just a glimpse that they're staking out their home and even in public areas such as the nearby shopping center.

Not only are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attracting these photographers, but they're also attracting a lot of tourists. Sources told the gossip website that Montecito visitors annoyingly ask local shop owners if they have seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex around.

Though Montecito is also home to other famous faces such as Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Carol Burnett, and even the Kardashians, the little town is a no-paparazzi zone.

Before the former British royal family members moved in, the celebrities, as mentioned earlier, and the locals had no problem dining out and shopping. However, it all changed when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came to the picture.

Locals told TMZ that they asked the paparazzi to exhaust themselves and give up because they feel that these photographers are compromising the Sussexes' privacies and the too annoyed locals.

Once the coronavirus pandemic is all over, Montecito locals are reportedly expecting for the worst. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will finally venture all out, amping things up in a big way.

Along with their one-year-old son Archie, the couple moved to California since stepping down as senior members of the royal family in March.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were warned their privacy is even more at risk in Los Angeles than in UK's Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

According to royal expert Marlene Koenig, the Duke of Sussex's decision to live in Los Angeles is "crazy."

Speaking to Express UK, "I think for Harry that is going to be difficult to swallow."

"They would have far more privacy living in Frogmore Cottage behind the fences at Windsor Great Park than they will ever have to live in a gated community in LA."

She added, "Perhaps this is another stop before they make a final decision of where they want to set up home, but I think LA is crazy."

The expert said that they are becoming "celebrities" instead of "royals," which could give them issues in the future.

"If he or she will be here on official business, they would have state department security. But they're not afforded any of that because they're not here in capacity as members of the royal family."

READ MORE: Princess Diana CREEPY Secret: One Gross Thing She Always Kept In Her Fridge in Case of Emergency

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles