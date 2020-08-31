Adele NOT Wrong Amid 'Cultural Appropriation' Backlash -- Broadcaster Slams Nonsense Issue

Adele recently caught fire for cultural appropriation, but one broadcaster is not having it.

In his eyes, the singer certainly did nothing wrong and those who made the incident an issue are merely making mountains out of molehills.

Adele Did Nothing Wrong

Andrew Neil got mad on the Monday edition of "This Morning" when asked to discuss the controversy Adele was caught in. To recall, she posted herself participating in the Notting Hill Carnival celebrations at home during the weekend.

It can be remembered that Adele faced intense backlash with her post on Instagram, where she can be seen sporting Bantu knots while wearing a Jamaican flag bikini top. The intention was quite pure, or at least not bad.

According to Langford, Adele posted the image because she wanted to wish Londoners a very happy carnival, that's it.

Still, while it as liked by around 3.9 million of her followers, it sparked a debate about whether this can be classified as cultural appropriation. Some said yes, leading to intense criticisms.

Joining the hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Neil shared his fiery thoughts over the controversy, saying these accusers should get a life. The political broadcaster got quite emotional, raging on over the "nonsensical" issue.

"Why shouldn't a Brixton girl do that?" the political broadcaster ranted before saying the issue is nonsense and that people who got riled up are just a small number truly looking for things to be angry about.

"I am so fed up with this cultural appropriation nonsense. There seems to be a small group of people who patrol the internet looking for reasons to be aggrieved and outraged," he added.

Neil even said those critics must have led sad lives and should strive to improve themselves.

He then shared an anecdote involving himself. Several years ago, he shared that he went to a concert in Edinburgh Castle held by Lionel Richie. The artist reportedly came back after a break on a full highland outfit, and nobody cried foul. No one accused him of cultural appropriation. Instead, everyone even cheered because he looked really good.

Thad said, Adele's controversy should just be shelved. Although he quipped that if this cultural appropriation issue continues on, one day, students cannot even dress up in a fancy dress with a sombrero because some will get offended by it for no real reason.

Adele Controversy Sheds Light on Cultural Appropriation Issue Once More

While his views can be respected, cultural appropriation is by all means not a non-issue. The backlash on Adele may be or may not be overboard, but cultural appropriation is not just an invented issue. Over the years, as cultural diversity and sensitivity became mainstream, cultural appropriation has become a no-no.

Naturally, some would not understand what this is and why it is even offensive. After all, people grew up playing dress-up and doing role plays. But cultural appropriation is said to be not just about dressing up. It happens when a dominant culture is perceived as taking things from another culture that is being or has been oppressed, just because they thought it looks cool to do so.

What Adele did may or may not classify as cultural appropriation really, but the people who can truly say are those parts of the culture she was trying to "appropriate."

If her followers, some of whom are Jamaican, liked the photo, then it might mean they were not offended. But this does not mean everyone in that group had to feel similarly okay with it.

It is not only Neil who defended Adele, though. Some said she grew up in a black culture since she is from Tottenham. This means she is aware of what is cultural appropriation and would not commit such an offense. Adele is yet to react herself, though.

She is also yet to remove the "offensive" picture, making it clear that she deems there is nothing to feel sorry about.

While this may not be the point, she really looks great though. This is the first time the singer showed some skin after a massive weight loss this year.

