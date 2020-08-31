Fake Hair? Machine Gun Kelly Sparks Hilarious Rumor With VMAs Look!

Machine Gun Kelly sparked online debate over his new look during the VMAs 2020.

The "I think I'm Okay" hitmaker, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, looked dashing in his structured hot pink suit paired with funky loafers. He topped off the look with a pearl choker, charm bracelet and silver earrings.

Machine Gun Kelly Won His First VMA

He also accepted his first moon man after he bagged the Best Alternative category award for his video for "Bloody Valentine," which also starred his girlfriend Megan Fox.

MGK beat out fellow artists such as the musical duo Twenty One Pilots for their video "Level of Concern," Lana Del Rey for "Doin' Time," The 1975 for "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"), singer and producer FINNEAS for his 2019 track "Let's Fall in Love for the Night," and All Time Low for "Some Kind of Disaster."

Fans Got Curious Over Machine Gun Kelly's Thick Hair

Interestingly, besides his eye-catching ensemble, eagle-eyed fans noticed his fuller platinum blonde mane and pointed out that the 30-year-old singer/songwriter might have undergone a hair transplant.

"Y'all I had no idea machine gun kelly had hair transplant surgery, the poor guy he was so young but he looks amazing now," one fan posted.

Meanwhile, other MGK supporters praised the Ohio-born rapper for looking fab on his new do.

"Seeing @machinegunkelly's hair makes me wanna go back to being blonde tbh, I miss being blonde actually," one user wrote.

On the other hand, one fan gushed on how the "Till I Die" artist looked dazzling on the red carpet: "Also, why does machine gun Kelly look even better with this hair."

Months before the VMAs 2020, the "Rap Devil" hitmaker raised questions over his fuller, thicker hairline.

"@machinegunkelly Not being funny, but who and where did you get your hair transplant surgery?? I'm inspired for real. Whoever did it did an amazing job. Looks great, bro!" one fan asked.

Another supporter was mind-blown by the singer's transformation: "machine gun kelly had a hair transplant and i can't stop thinking about it."

machine gun kelly had a hair transplant and i cant stop thinking about it pic.twitter.com/Q4PJ9oWUma — kiara (@tamacoochie_) March 26, 2020

Did MGK Get a Hair Transplant?

According to the blog Hair Dryer Fair, his hairstylist shared that MGK admitted of having thin hair.

"Machine Gun Kelly had thin hair, and they grew thinner with time. He feared that he might eventually get bald, which he never wanted in his career," the post read.

Since he is a rising star back then, the "Bad Things" singer reportedly decided to get a hair transplant to deal with his problem.

"Many business people and celebrities choose to get hair implants as a permanent solution to potential baldness, and MGK did that too," the blog stated before showing a before-and-after photo of MGK.

In hair transplants, professionals use natural hair to install it into the person's head to enhance the hairline and get a fuller look of the hair.

