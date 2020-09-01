Chadwick Boseman Death: Michael B. Jordan in Deep Pain After Devastating News

Chadwick Boseman received outpouring farewell from fans and fellow actors, including from his "Black Panther" co-star Michael B. Jordan.

The 33-year-old actor, who played the supervillain Erik Killmonger in the Marvel film, shared an emotional tribute after the passing of the South Carolina-born star.

Boseman's death was confirmed through a statement posted on his official social media, revealing that the 43-year-old actor died due to complications from his four-year battle with colon cancer.

"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement read. It came withh a black and white photo of the actor.

Meanwhile, the "Just Mercy" star took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message to Boseman.

He began his lengthy post by admitting that he was devastated by his death and "wished" he had one more time with the actor.

Jordan mentioned how the "Da 5 Bloods" star helped and inspired him during the early days of his career.

"Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create a legacy. And whether you've known it or not... I've been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness."

Jordan described Boseman as a "legend and hero" who cared about his family, friends, his craft, the community and the "culture and humanity."

Michael ended his post by "dedicating" the rest of his days trying to live the way Chadwick Boseman lived his life.

"With grace, courage, and no regrets. "Is this your king!?" Yes . He is! Rest In Power Brother," he wrote as he posted a black-and-white photo of him and Chadwick.

Aside from Jordan, the Hollywood industry paid tribute to Boseman, including his "Black Panther" co-stars Letitia Wright (who played the role of Shuri), Sterling K. Brown, Golden Globe actress Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira and Forest Whitaker.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios released an emotional video tribute to the actor with the headline,"You Will Always Be Our King."

The video has already reached more than 2.35 million YouTube views since its posting on Sunday.

Furthermore, even high-profile politicians expressed their grief over Chadwick Boseman's death.

"The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen," Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted, adding that the late actor served as an inspiration to younger generations and showed them that "they can be anything they want - even superheroes."

Former U.S. President Barack Obama recalled when the Black Panther himself visited the White House "to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson."

Obama also shared how blessed he is for being an instrument for the children to "give them heroes to look up to" and "to do it all while in pain," as he posted on Twitter.

READ MORE: Fake Hair? Machine Gun Kelly Sparks Hilarious Rumor With VMAs Look!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles