Prince Harry's Misery: Duke Of Sussex Suffered With 'Anger And Anxiety' After Tough Decision

Prince Harry reportedly endured emotional distress after choosing to leave the army.

Before marrying Meghan Markle in 2018, the Duke of Sussex spent 10 years in the British Armed Forces from 2005 to 2015.

In 2008, he was promoted as a Lieutenant in The Household Cavalry and later on served as the captain. He was fondly called as "Captain Wales" after undertaking two war-zone tours in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry's Tough Decision Led To "Anger and Anxiety"

However, the new biography "Finding Freedom" claimed that the former royal's choice to leave the army was a "tough decision."

In the tell-all book written by long-time royal journalists Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, Prince Harry reportedly felt "anger and anxiety" and could not cope with his new lifestyle as he re-enters the royal family.

In addition, the Duke of Sussex experienced "panic attacks" when attending royal events.

"At royal engagements, he suffered panic attacks. In the most proper and officious of settings, such as a reception by MapAction to mark Harry's new patronage of the humanitarian emergency response charity, the flight-or-fight instincts of an Apache helicopter pilot kicked in," the book stated.

The controversial biography also shared an instance when the 35-year-old former royal had a hard time dealing with the press and felt like he was "on the edge."

"A source remembers that when Harry left the event held at the Royal Society in London, He just started taking in deep breaths. The people, the cameras, the attention,' the source said. 'He had just let it get to him. He was on the edge."

Prince Harry Grateful To Experience Life In The Military

In March 2015, Prince Harry mentioned that he was "incredibly lucky" and grateful to experience a "very challenging job" while meeting "many fantastic people in the process."

"The experiences I have had over the last 10 years will stay with me for the rest of my life. For that, I will always be hugely grateful," a statement released by Kensington Palace read.

Following his resignation in the army, the Duke of Sussex continued working for the veterans, hence his multi-sport event Invictus Games -- which is dedicated to the injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans.

Prince Harry and Prince William's Feud Discussed In "Finding Freedom"

Moreover, after serving the military, Prince Harry leaned on Prince William as his rock in one of the most challenging times of his life.

Unfortunately, their brotherly ties were tainted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped their bombshell news of stepping back as senior royals.

"Finding Freedom" also delved into the alleged feud between the two princes after England's future king referred to then-Prince Harry's girlfriend as "this girl."

In an excerpt cited by the Sunday Times, the 38-year-old royal advised his younger brother to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl."

It reportedly made Prince Harry furious, especially with the "tone of snobbishness" from the Duke of Cambridge.

