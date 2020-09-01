2020 AD ART SHOW: MvVO Initiative Takes Art To The Next Level

Even the coronavirus pandemic can't stop art.

While the dreaded virus is still present all around the world, MvVO Art is responding in the best way possible by holding a virtual opener and tour of their 2020 AD ART SHOW.

Even more amazing, renowned fashion designer, TV personality, director and photographer Brandon Maxwell will be gracing the event in a virtual reception in its opening at the at the Westfield World Trade Center in New York City this September 1.

Maxwell is one of the judges in the Bravo TV show Project Runway, alongside fashion journalist Nina Garcia and Teen Vogue Editor in Chief Elaine Welteroth. The show was hosted by supermodel Karlie Kloss.

The 2020 AD ART SHOW is a contemporary art show that will feature paintings, photography, sculptures and mixed media by talented artists. The works of all the artists involved in the project will be shown in a "spectacular New York City setting."

Through the show, fans will be able to discover new and up-and-coming artists and their early works, with the opportunity to acquire their works early.

To make things more interesting, MvVO Art will be giving a specialty Clio Award for the winner of the event.

The art show will run through the whole month of September at the Oculus in the Westfield World Trade Center, so people who want to visit in person will have enough time to plan everything. However, it is worth noting that wearing masks and observing proper social distancing is needed amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The schedule of the event, including the daily opening time, can be found on the MvVO Art website.

AD ART SHOW is now in its third year after its inaugural season in 2018. According to MvVO, the event is a "groundbreaking juried art exhibition" that features "artworks by artists from around the world." The mission of the show is to provide "artists with more exposure to the art world, art lovers, collectors and to the public at large!"

