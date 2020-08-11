All Star Code: Charity Event Raises $660,000 to Aid Men of Color

All Star Code is the real MVP.

The non-profit organization, which aims to empower boys and young men of color in today's generetion, stepped up big time as it raised a total of $660,000 in a virtual charity event held late last July.

In its 7th Annual Summer Benefit which was done online in accordance to the government-mandated COVID-19 protocols, All Star Code managed to accumulate the funds that will be used to fund their flagship summer educational programs -- all of which are geared to creating economic opportunity for Black and Brown young men. The aim of the programs are to prepare the young men of color to "thrive in the technological world" and hone their "entrepreneurial mindset."

"I am so proud of this year's program. We feel confident in therobustness of the virtual classes. To our white supporters, it is powerful and necessary that you choseto devote time and money to a Black and Brown organization, fighting for Black and Brown people," Christina Lewis, Founder and President of All Star Code, said in a statement sent to Enstarz.

"Racial equity will only be achieved when while people and non-Black people join this fight. What we allneed to do is push, push as hard as we can to bend that curve. Together we can do it, we must do it."

Aside from the fund-raising, the event also highlighted the great men and women behind the organization, as well as the scholars and their achievements.

All Star Code honored philantrophists Robert F. Smith and Marcus Samuelsson during the event. Mr. Smith is the founder, chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, while Mr. Samuelsson is a renowned Chef and restaurateur.

"Our future is bright, our students aremajoring and minoring in computer science, attending prestigious universities like Stanford andCarnegie Mellon, and securing internships and full time employment in the tech sector. What connectsme to the mission of All Star Code is the community values, Daring Greatly, telling your unique story,and celebrating failure. Technology is connecting us," All Star Code Executive Director Danny Rojas shared.

All Star Code has been helping young men of color for seven years now, and there is no stopping the organization as it looks to help more youngsters of this generation to achieve their dreams.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles