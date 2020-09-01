Kanye West Helping Donald Trump Win Elections By Creating Drama?

Presidential hopeful Kanye West answered the question bugging on everybody's mind - "Are you distracting US voters so Donald Trump could be re-elected for a second term?"

In July, the rap superstar announced that he was running for the White House, but there were, and until this day, are still doubts how seriously he is taking his campaign.

West, whose wife is reality star Kim Kardashian, is running as an independent candidate. But he has missed the cutoff to be included on November's ballot in several states.

Because of this, it has led to rumors that Kanye West's presidential bid was a distraction and an attempt to lure voters from voting for Trump's rival, Joe Biden.

The 43-year-old Yeezy creator said, "People keep on saying, 'I think that y'all - you and Republicans - are in cahoots."

Speaking to Nick Cannon's podcast "Cannon's Class," West addressed the rumors and even went as far as to say that the Republican Party couldn't afford to pay him.

"Bro, can't nobody pay me. I've got more money than Trump."

The podcast host replied, "But people are saying that you're a distraction and because they don't want four more years of Trump, but you might."

Despite starting his campaign to join the presidential race this fall, the "All of the Lights" hitmaker said that he's "not running" for POTUS, and instead, "I'm walking."

Though he is running, it doesn't seem like he has a strong chance of winning the elections.

According to data gathered by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, Political Polls, a voting intention poll conducted on July 9, 48% of the respondents said they would vote for Biden, while 39% will vote for Trump.

The rapper didn't fare well in the poll, earning only 2% of the votes.

Two thousand voters registered in the US were polled by the non-partisan group, which means that West earned the support of only 40 respondents.

That ties him with Libertarian candidate, Jo Jorgensen.

Meanwhile, the New York Magazine discovered that at least two people linked to Kanye West's campaign were GOP members.

One of his electors in Vermont, Chuck Wilton, is also said to be a delegate for Donald Trump at Charlotte's Republican National Convention.

Wilton told the publication, "Somebody said that Vermont needs electors for certain people, and it was something I said that I'm more than willing to do."

Another Republican operative, Gregg Keller, was also said to be listed as the rapper's campaign's point of contact in a filing with the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Kanye West has been accused of deceiving voters for signatures to quality so that he'll be included on the ballot in Virginia. Two signed affidavits submitted to the State Board of Elections claimed that they were conned into signing up to serve as electors for West on the Virginia ballot.

Another woman also alleged that somebody tried to get a vote for West from her under false circumstances.

The "Jesus Walks" hitmaker is also reportedly suing the Ohio election chief to secure his place on the ballot in that state.

