Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle Does Not Care About What He Wants!

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle news: The royal family is having some downtime at their Aberdeenshire estate in Balmoral Castle.

On Friday, it has been reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived at the estate to visit Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Their visit, along with their kids, came for the first time in months.

Since it may seem like the family is once again complete, one important person is missing, and that's Prince Harry.

According to InTouch Weekly, the 35-year-old Prince is said to be angry and upset and is understood to be frustrated that he's stuck in California because of the coronavirus pandemic.

His emotions are also due to the Duke of Sussex not seeing his family in months since stepping down as a senior royal in March.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Meghan is reportedly more content, as "she doesn't feel like she's missing out."

Aside from hanging out with the family she reportedly despises, the former "Suits" star would rather stay in their new $14.7 million mansion to "decorate."

Before officially stepping down in March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepted an invitation to the Scottish estate for a late summer reunion, but due to the COVID-19 it, unfortunately, hampered their plans.

Prince Harry is said to be happy that he and his wife were able to move into their new home, after originally landing in Los Angeles. However, they had other plans as they decided to plant their roots in Santa Barbara.

According to a source, "Harry doesn't know the area well at all, but so far so good. Santa Barbara is more his scene than Los Angeles."

The source added that the Duke of Sussex has more of the freedom and space that he needs in Santa Barbara, something that Los Angeles couldn't give him.

He was said to be unhappy there, as many people were looking for celebrities and these formal royals.

The Prince reportedly likes the "peaceful and chill vibe" Montecito has.

News of Prince Harry being frustrated comes after setting the high-profile King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, which is set for the last week of September.

This will be the first time the Duke of Sussex will be absent for the event, where he has been consistently attending for the past fifteen years.

According to Talk of the Town, the dad-of-one's absence only shows how detached he and Prince William have become.

"It's such a shame that Harry can't make the polo this year, but he won't come back to Britain unless it's absolutely necessary."

During last year's charity polo, the two brothers had reportedly had an explosive fight before the first chukka, which was then denied by Buckingham Palace.

From the sidelines with their kids, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex were "distant," as described in the Sussexes' bombshell biography, "Finding Freedom."

Even without his little brother, Prince William is still desperate that this year's event would push through, even with strict rules about outdoor gatherings because of the coronavirus.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not coming home to the UK this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to return next summer for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue and, of course, Trooping the Colour.

