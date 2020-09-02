Bella Thorne Ruined Sister By Influencing Her To Join Adult Content Website

Just when Bella Thorne thought that her career would soar high by joining the adult subscription site "OnlyFans," it looks like someone close to her is about to ruin her image in the new platform giving her millions.

Apparently, Bella's sister, Kaili Thorne, also joined "OnlyFans." But instead of giving her sister a run of her money, the 28-year-old model is keeping herself busy feuding with sex workers in on the platform.

After announcing that she is also joining the subscription-based social media platform, a bunch of legitimate sex workers on OnlyFans called Kaili out after making remarks that sex work is not real.

In an Instagram Story entry on Tuesday, Kaili argued that while she is posting provocative photos, she believes that sex should not be considered as a job.

"The argument is that sex should not be work. That's why it turns into human trafficking and should be stopped. Sex work does not exist. It is not real," Kaili wrote.

"Would I call it legit? No. Nothing about 'sucking for crack' is legitimate," she added.

Kaili went on slamming sex workers on OnlyFans and said that they are not creative enough to attract clients.

"All your bios say the same thing: 'Insatiable s-t.' Get creative and maybe you'd keep your clientele," the "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" actress said in a video.

Speaking to "Page Six," Bella Thorne's elder sister explained that she is not slamming anyone and merely responding to women going after her on her page.

"These girls ... have been bullying me nonstop," Kaili said.

"I was not calling any sex worker' insatiable s - - t' or any other type of s-t. I was directing my comments back to these girls that call themselves that," she added.

Kaili went on, explaining that she is only throwing out her opinion that for her, sex should not be considered as a job.

"I'm saying that since sex is not work to me, I don't consider it a job to me. I'm not saying it about anyone else. What people do for a living is their choice," Kaili continued.

Kaili's "OnlyFans" backlash after her sister just made a whopping $2 million earnings after debuting her profile in a week.

However, Bella also received a massive backlash after sex workers on the platform accused her of profiting but not doing much to destigmatize sex workers. They also accused the former Disney actress of scamming her followers with a naked photo, only to get lingerie pics.

Fellow "OnlyFans" creator also blamed Bella Thorne for the new restriction on the platform making them wait for 30 days to cash in on their booty snaps.

Some accused her of ruining sex workers income and launched an online petition to kick her out of the platform.

In a series of Tweets, Bella Thorne apologized if her presence on the platform her the sex workers' income.

"I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site, the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this, I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew," Bella wrote.

READ MORE: Shocking Calculations: Pregnant Gigi Hadid Sparks Debate About Her Baby Even Before Birth

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles