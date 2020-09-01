Shocking Calculations: Pregnant Gigi Hadid Sparks Debate About Her Baby Even Before Birth

Gigi Hadid may have kept her pregnancy a secret for a while before announcing it to the world, but lately, she has been blessing her Instagram followers with tons of baby bump photos that everybody surely adores.

But despite her gorgeous maternity pictures, one particular photo sparked debate on when the 25-year-old model exactly conceived her unborn baby.

In a series of Instagram posts, Gigi Hadid gave her 57.1 million followers some behind-the-scenes footage during her maternity shoot. The model looks ethereal as usual with all the looks that they are trying to pull off.

There's one when Gigi is covered with green flowy tulle fabric while boasting her baby bump, and another sleek shot where she is wearing oversized unbuttoned denim jeans paired with a white sports bra.

According to Elle, fashion photographer Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was the one behind the epic maternity shoot; while makeup artist Erin Parsons is the one responsible for making Gigi look like a pregnant goddess.

But one particular photo sparked the curiosity of Twitter users after Gigi captioned the photo with "33 weeks," suggesting the duration of her pregnancy.

Because of this, one fan immediately went into sleuthing model and did the math to figure out when exactly Gigi Hadid conceived her first baby to her longtime boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

The fan posted a screenshot of Gigi's Instagram post alongside a Google search counting 33 weeks backwards from today. The result suggested that 33 weeks from now would fall on the week of January 12, 2020.

Ironically, the same date happens to be the 27th birthday of the former "One Direction" member. Because of this, the fan concluded that Gigi could have fallen pregnant after giving Zayn an "intimate treat" during his birthday.

"Looks like someone had some birthday sex," the Twitter user wrote.

While the fan theory could have been a good guess, some questioned whether Gigi was 33 weeks pregnant at the moment or during the time of the photoshoot. One of Gigi's Instagram entry suggests that the maternity photo session was taken back on July 26, 2020.

"She was 33 weeks the day these pics were taken which was about a month ago, so she is due in 2 weeks which means the baby is from December," one fan argued.

"Pregnancy weeks are counted from the day of ur last menstrual, so that means she got her last menstrual on Zayn's birthday," another one added.

But one Twitter user pointed out: "Actually it looks like someone had Christmas sex."

Meanwhile, answering a fan on Twitter, Gigi said that while she had fun doing the photo shoot, she felt extra tired than usual for these sets featuring her baby bump.

"I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me," Gigi wrote.

"But was definitely more tiring than working normally. Got through the second look and was like 'guys I think I can only do two more' hahaaaa," she added.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga OWNS the 2020 VMAs - Mask, Speech, Awards, and Epic Performance in One!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles